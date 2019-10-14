The Rechabite Announces Launch With World Premiere Of BOOM BOOM IN THE HOUSE OF CASA BLAH BLAH

The Rechabite is a shiny new venue born from the forgotten shell of one of Perth's grand heritage treasures. In its new incarnation, The Rechabite is a multi-level play space that houses Perth's most exciting new entertainment and hospitality offerings.



To launch this highly anticipated new venue, The Rechabite have teamed up with Strut & Fret (the award-winning, record-breaking creators of Blanc de Blanc and LIMBO) to present the world premiere of Boom Boom in The House of Casa Blah Blah. Having just taken Las Vegas by storm, Strut & Fret are back to rock The Rechabite with this brand new show that has been designed specifically for the venue.



Boom Boom in the House of Casa Blah Blah will play at The Rechabite, 224 William Street, Northbrige, from 1 November - 21 December 2019 and is on sale now with tickets available from www.boomboomblahblah.com



Boom Boom in the House of Casa Blah Blah is a bespoke party served in a crystal shot glass, where guests are invited to join a cast of loud, bolshy, glamorous gate-crashers to kick off Perth's summer season.



Boom Boom in the House of Casa Blah Blah will unleash WA darlings Louis Biggs (Briefs) and Jess Mews (Blanc de Blanc); daredevil Spanish aerialist David Marco; smooth French acrobat, Felix Pouliot (Blanc de Blanc Encore, Cirque du Soleil); and high-kicking Australian stunners Rechelle Mansour (Velvet) and Melanie Hawkins (Blanc de Blanc Encore, King Kong) into the space.



"I'm super excited to be creating a new show for this unique, innovative new space. The super talented, high-energy cast will bring great music, acrobatics and dance to a space that has its own individual character for a show will be unlike anything Perth has seen before!" explains the show's Director, Scott Maidment.



Tickets to the show will be the first way patrons can see inside the reimagined Rechabite Hall.



With a mission to 'occupy the ruin', lots has changed inside The Rechabite, but lots hasn't. The complex offers four floors of surprise and delight, wrapped around a new live performance space built into the original Independent Order of Rechabite's hall.



Goodwill Club in the venue's bunker serves contemporary dive-bar vibes and basement beats that leave you asking, 'how low can you go?'



Sprung from the streets of Asia, Double Rainbow is a fast and furious bar and eatery that has landed on the ground floor of the William Street establishment - she's spicy, sultry and sassy. It's a fresh new offering from the wild talents of Executive Chef, Jesse Blake (Petition, NOA).



Ascend the grand heritage staircase into to The Rechabite Hall, a jaw-dropping, multi-arts performance space with magnificent barrel vault ceiling and ingenious suspension bridge tiers ensuring there isn't a bad seat from any of the three levels inside the hall.



Head further north to kick-back and kick-it at Hello, the scenic rooftop-bar with cold brews and fresh views for miles. Named after a graffiti tag left on the building exterior, this bar is probably cooler than you.



Ironically, the original Rechabite Hall was erected in 1925 for the Independent Order of Rechabites, a friendly society which promoted total abstinence from alcohol. If they could see her now.



Original feature such as the staircase, tiling, ticketing booth and huge double doors are juxtaposed with finishes like prison mesh, which has been used throughout the venue, and exposed utility workings.



Illuminated artworks offset walls and panels of pressed tin that tell stories with historical smoke and fire damage proudly uncovered.



Morphing the mundane into the magical, the venue's new lift is set in a huge 25m long cage that enables people to see cross sections of each floor as they take their ride from the basement to the rooftop.



Conceived by Marcus Canning, Adrian Fini and the Litis family (who together are some of the original creators of the Fringe World Festival, Little Creatures Brewery, The Bakery, Rooftop Movies, Venn Gallery, the State Buildings and Petition Kitchen), The Rechabite is set to inject a whole lot of fresh life and colour into Perth's entertainment scene, nightlife precinct and cultural heart... starting with Boom Boom in the House of Casa Blah Blah.



"We are so excited to welcome the people of Perth into this multi-level palace of surprise and delight. We've assembled a sensational team of hospitality greats who are champing at the bit to open the doors and share what is set to be an instantly iconic hub of entertainment and pleasure. Opening with BOOM BOOM is guaranteed to set us off with a BANG!" said Canning.





