Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia Reveals New Board Members

On behalf of the Board of Co3, the Contemporary Dance Company of Western Australia, Chair Margrete Helgeby Chaney has announced that Mr Andrew Stephens and Ms Derry Simpson have been appointed as Non-Executive Directors of the Board, following a vote of the Board on 17 February 2026.

Ms Simpson is the CEO of Youth Focus and a champion for youth mental health, dedicated to improving wellbeing outcomes for young people across Western Australia. Prior to joining Youth Focus, she held senior executive roles including at Telethon Kids Institute and as Managing Director of award-winning advertising agency 303.

Passionate about fostering and celebrating creativity in Western Australia, Ms Simpson has held numerous arts leadership roles, including Director and Chair of Awesome Arts (2015–2021), Director on the Board of FORM (2008–2016) and Patron of the Perth Advertising and Design Club. An exceptional facilitator, coach and leader, she also currently serves on the board of Western Australian Council of Social Service, mentors many young women in WA and was a 2018 Telstra WA Business Woman of the Year Finalist.

Mr Stephens is a senior property and operations leader with over two decades of experience working with major Australian organisations including Bunnings, Subway, Automotive Holdings Group and Colliers. His expertise spans strategic asset acquisition and management, multi-site operational leadership and the delivery of large-scale commercial development projects.

In his role managing the Bunnings property portfolio across Western Australia and the Northern Territory, Mr Stephens oversees long-term strategy, investment and development across a growing network. His career reflects a strong foundation in place-making, economic uplift and community connection, alongside significant experience in governance, financial oversight and stakeholder engagement. He brings a values-led perspective aligned with Co3's commitment to artistic excellence, sustainability and community enrichment.

Mr Stephens said, “I am honoured to join the Board of Co3. The company plays a vital role in the cultural life of Western Australia, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and impact.”

Ms Simpson said, “Co3 represents the strength and ambition of contemporary dance in WA. I am excited to support an organisation that champions creativity, collaboration and opportunity for artists and audiences alike.”

“On behalf of the Board, I am so excited to welcome Derry and Andrew to Co3,” said Ms Helgeby Chaney. “They are bold, thoughtful leaders who bring exceptional capability and a genuine passion for the role Co3 plays in the community. Their arrival strengthens our ambition and signals our drive to confidently expand what is possible for Co3. We are thrilled to welcome them on our journey to inspire and enrich lives through contemporary dance.”