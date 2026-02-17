Co3 Contemporary Dance and NZ Dance Company to Stage GLORIA - A TRIPLE BILL

🎭 NEW! Perth Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Perth & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In a landmark collaboration, Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia and The New Zealand Dance Company will honour revered choreographer, the late Douglas Wright, with the return of his iconic masterpiece GLORIA. Performed live with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra and St George's Cathedral Consort.

Acclaimed as one of New Zealand's most magnificent artists of the 21st century and renowned for his beautiful, brave, and innovative work.

Douglas Wright's GLORIA has been remounted only a handful of times since its premiere in 1990, including its critically acclaimed presentation at the 1992 Perth Festival, it was last staged by Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia in 2022 and now returns by popular demand alongside new creations in this triple billing.

Set to Vivaldi's most famous sacred score, GLORIA bursts with joy and hope as 10 dancers fly, twist and turn in a graceful airborne celebration of life.

This groundbreaking triple-bill brings together leading international dance makers from both sides of the Tasman, featuring A MOVING PORTRAIT by Co3's Founding Artistic Director Raewyn Hill and LAMENT by renowned Māori choreographer and Artistic Director of The New Zealand Dance Company Moss Te Ururangi Patterson.

Hill's A MOVING PORTRAIT offers an intimate meditative reflection on ageing, fragility, and grace, set to Arvo Pärt's Tabula Rasa Ludus II. Silentium (recorded by the Australia Chamber Orchestra), with costumes by acclaimed Australian Japanese fashion designer, Akira Isogawa. This excerpt from the larger work IN THE SHADOW OF TIME is performed by 5 dancers from Co3 Contemporary Dance.

Patterson's LAMENT, performed by 5 dancers from The New Zealand Dance Company, traces a powerful journey through memory and resilience, honouring the endurance of whakapapa, the visionary artistry of Douglas Wright.

Dancers from both companies will then join forces to complete the evening's performance bringing Douglas Wright's masterpiece, GLORIA, to His Majesty's Theatre stage.

“For Co3 and for me, this season marks a moment of connection, pride, and shared momentum. Touring the work across Aotearoa with New Zealand Dance Company before sharing it with audiences in Western Australia, through a regional tour and a limited season in Perth, marks a powerful moment of collaboration between Co3 and the New Zealand Dance Company.” - Raewyn Hill, on what it means for Co3 to be touring to New Zealand for Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts

“Collaboration sits at the heart of this programme, and the opportunity to present work in Western Australia is an absolute highlight. We're so honoured to be working alongside the amazing team at CO3.” - Moss Te Ururangi Patterson, on the value of collaboration and the significance of working with WA's State contemporary dance company.

Performance Dates & Times

BOORLOO (PERTH) SEASON: His Majesty's Theatre Perth

Tuesday 31 March 7.30pm

Wednesday 1 April 1.00pm (matinee) and 7.30pm

Tickets: $30 to $75

https://www.artsculturetrust.wa.gov.au/venues/his-majestys-theatre/whats-on/gloria-a-triple-bill/

Regional Western Australia Dates

NALA BARDIP MIA – MARGARET RIVER HEART

Wooditjup (Margaret River)

Tuesday 24 March 7.00pm

https://tickets.artsmargaretriver.com/Events/GLORIA-A-Triple-Bill

RED EARTH ARTS PRECINCT KARRATHA

Ngarluma (Karratha)

Friday 27 March 12:30pm (matinee) and 7.30pm

https://karratha.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/160026

AOTEAROA NEW ZEALAND FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

Thursday 12 March 7.30pm

Friday 13 March 7.30pm

Saturday 14 March 7.30pm