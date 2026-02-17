SITA AND URMILA - UNHEARD CONVERSATIONS Comes to Nexus Theatre

🎭 NEW! Perth Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Perth & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sita and Urmila - Unheard Conversations is a mythic socio-political drama drawn from the ancient Indian epic Ramayana, re-imagined through the unheard voices of two women, questioning duty, sacrifice, patriarchy, and the quiet human costs of righteousness across time. The production brings together dance, music, and some of the finest acting talents from the Indian community in Perth. It runs from 20 to 22 March at the Nexus Theatre, Murdoch.

This original work blends inspiration from regional and folk versions of Ramayana and contemporary interpretations, offering a reimagined perspective that is both intimate and thought-provoking.

Sita and Urmila are sisters, the daughters of King Janak who rules the Kingdom of Mithila.

While one endures the solitude of forest exile, the other slips into a near-eternal sleep behind palace walls. Sita and Urmila imagine a dreamscape where Urmila transcends the physical realm, reaching across distance and consciousness to speak with Sita. What might they have shared if mythology allowed them curiosity, defiance, or even dissent?

The play reminds us that mythology is not only about gods and heroes, but about enduring human questions - of identity, fairness, and the place of women in society - that continue to resonate even today.

Sita and Urmila-Unheard conversations is the third major show for The Great Indian Theatre Company, founded in 2022 by Indian-Australian actor, writer, director and producer Sreekanth Gopalakrishnan.

Sreekanth said, “The Ramayana is one of the most widely read, heard, and performed texts in the world, traditionally centred on the heroic deeds and brotherhood of Ram and Lakshman of Kosala. This production humbly reimagines the age-old epic through the eyes of their wives Sita,(wife of Ram) and her younger sister Urmila (wife of Ram's younger brother Laxman) - asking whether the story is, at its heart, one of sisterhood and sacrifice. Such a lens may unsettle those raised on patriarchal tellings, as it questions long-held norms placed upon women of the time.”

“The Great Indian Theatre Company was founded with the aim of bringing multicultural stories to Australian audiences, and in particular showcasing artists from Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CaLD) backgrounds. Through this platform, Indian-origin artists, who had previously performed primarily for the Indian community in Western Australia, are now able to present their talents to a wider audience,” Sreekanth said.

Sita and Urmila - Unheard Conversations features a cast of eight actors drawn from the local Indian community, and is written, designed and directed by Sreekanth Gopalakrishnan.