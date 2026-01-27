Review: CLUB D'AMOUR: ENCORE at Ice Cream Factory

🎭 NEW! Perth Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Perth & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fringeworld Perth seems to creep up every year, making us wonder what we do in the eleven months in between. One show that has firmly embedded itself in the Fringeworld line up is CLUB D’AMOUR, with its Fringe appearances wonderfully punctuated by the odd standalone show. It doesn’t seem that long ago when CLUB D’AMOUR enjoyed late night billing in a tent, and MC Fay Rocious reflected on the growth its enjoyed over the years. The only difference between the beginnings of intimate shows to small, raucous crowds is the size of the crowd, with a sense of intimacy carefully crafted despite the size of the audience in a packed Ice Cream Factory. This run of CLUB D’AMOUR: ENCORE brings everything we’ve come to expect from Tone & Cheek. You’ll laugh and gasp through a variety of stunning and sexy acts from outrageously talented performers.

CLUB D’AMOUR: ENCORE begins with the same stylings we’re used to from this set. Fay Rocious introduces the crew, and immediately inhibitions, facades and clothes are lost. The show is anchored by vocalist Christine Ibrahim, who puts all her talents on show. From soft love songs to upbeat pop tunes, Ibrahim belts them out to perfection. There is a particular treat when opera and pop collide, and one can only marvel at the terrific vocal range (in between riotous laughing, that is).

The physical feats on display are nothing short of breathtaking. From gravity-defying aerial silk routines that utilize every inch of the Ice Cream Factory’s height to the high-energy, tongue-in-cheek burlesque numbers, the choreography is tight and the execution is flawless. Each act feels like a masterclass in controlled chaos; just as you’re catching your breath from a stunning display of strength, a comedy bit or a cheeky audience interaction brings you right back down to earth with a roar of laughter.

What truly sets CLUB D’AMOUR: ENCORE apart is the palpable chemistry of the ensemble. There is a sense of genuine joy and camaraderie on stage that transcends the performance. It’s a reminder that while the production values have scaled up, the heart of the show remains rooted in the Perth community’s love for the bold and the beautiful.

As the night draws to a high-octane close, you’re left with a sense of exhilaration that only the best Fringe shows can provide. Whether you’re a long-time devotee of Tone & Cheek or a first-timer venturing into the Ice Cream Factory, CLUB D’AMOUR: ENCORE is a sensory-overload in the best possible way. It is a celebration of talent, the human body, and the unapologetic spirit of Perth’s summer nights. If there is one show that defines the "everything-goes" ethos of Fringe, this is undoubtedly it.

CLUB D'AMOUR: ENCORE is at The Ice Cream Factory for Fringeworld until February 1. Tickets and more information from Fringeworld Perth.

Pictures thanks to Tone & Cheek Productions/Facebook

