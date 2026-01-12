 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 12, 2026
Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Drew Anthony - A VERY MUSICAL THEATRE CHRISTMAS - Planet Royale

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jamie and Suzi Rolton - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Annette Stivaletta - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale

Best Direction Of A Musical
Drew Anthony - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale

Best Direction Of A Play
Drew Anthony - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre

Best Ensemble
FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Anthony and Max Mackenzie - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Tara Oorjitham and Taui Pinker - GUYS & DOLLS - Koorliny Arts Centre

Best Musical
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale

Best New Play Or Musical
MAN UP! THE MUSICAL - Planet Royale

Best Performer In A Musical
Emily Lambert - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale

Best Performer In A Play
Chloe-Jean Vincent - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre

Best Play
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre

Best Production of an Opera
MADAMA BUTTERFLY - WA Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Anthony & Aquixel Studios - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jordan Gibbs - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Noah Skape - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Holly Easterbrook - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Planet Royale

Winners can download graphics here.


Don't Miss a Australia - Perth News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos