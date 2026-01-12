Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Drew Anthony - A VERY MUSICAL THEATRE CHRISTMAS - Planet Royale



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jamie and Suzi Rolton - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Annette Stivaletta - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale



Best Direction Of A Musical

Drew Anthony - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale



Best Direction Of A Play

Drew Anthony - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre



Best Ensemble

FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Drew Anthony and Max Mackenzie - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Tara Oorjitham and Taui Pinker - GUYS & DOLLS - Koorliny Arts Centre



Best Musical

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale



Best New Play Or Musical

MAN UP! THE MUSICAL - Planet Royale



Best Performer In A Musical

Emily Lambert - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale



Best Performer In A Play

Chloe-Jean Vincent - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre



Best Play

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre



Best Production of an Opera

MADAMA BUTTERFLY - WA Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Drew Anthony & Aquixel Studios - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jordan Gibbs - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Noah Skape - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Holly Easterbrook - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Planet Royale

