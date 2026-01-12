Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Drew Anthony - A VERY MUSICAL THEATRE CHRISTMAS - Planet Royale
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jamie and Suzi Rolton - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Annette Stivaletta - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale
Best Direction Of A Musical
Drew Anthony - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale
Best Direction Of A Play
Drew Anthony - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre
Best Ensemble
FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Anthony and Max Mackenzie - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Tara Oorjitham and Taui Pinker - GUYS & DOLLS - Koorliny Arts Centre
Best Musical
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale
Best New Play Or Musical
MAN UP! THE MUSICAL - Planet Royale
Best Performer In A Musical
Emily Lambert - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale
Best Performer In A Play
Chloe-Jean Vincent - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre
Best Play
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre
Best Production of an Opera
MADAMA BUTTERFLY - WA Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Anthony & Aquixel Studios - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jordan Gibbs - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Noah Skape - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Holly Easterbrook - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Planet Royale
