The Australian Performing Arts Market Set For February

The Australian Performing Arts Market (APAM), one of the nation’s premier industry events for contemporary performing arts, is set to take place Feb. 23–27, 2026, in Boorloo/Perth, Western Australia.

The biennial event — hosted for the first time in Western Australia — will run alongside the closing week of the Perth Festival, offering a showcase of Australian and Aotearoa/New Zealand theatre, dance, music and experimental works to local and international delegates.

APAM serves as a major industry marketplace that connects artists, producers and cultural leaders through pitches, performances, networking sessions and panel discussions, creating opportunities for touring, co-production and exchange across the region and beyond.

The event is expected to draw hundreds of national and international industry professionals, including presenters, producers and artists, further boosting Perth’s cultural profile on the global stage.

Supported by Creative Australia, the Western Australian government and produced by PAC Australia, APAM’s 2026 edition is part of a multi-year plan that will see Perth host the market again in 2028 and 2030.