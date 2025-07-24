Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST Comes to Class Act Theatre Inc

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An unexpected ion storm causes a spaceship from the planet Milan to crash on a barren asteroid. Here the wrecked crew find a subjugated alien monster, a freedom-seeking computer-controlled android and Prospero, a bitter relic from their past, marooned there for twelve years and thirsting for revenge.



Shakespeare's play is re-imagined in the universe of Star Trek, Star Wars or Lost in Space. Can Prospero find a path to regain lost glory? Or will the alien Caliban take control of the kingdom that was once theirs by violence? And can Prospero's daughter, Miranda, come to terms with meeting other humans for the first time, then falling in love with the son of her parent's enemy?



Class Act Theatre Inc was established in Perth in 1994 and quickly became WA's largest unfunded theatre-in-education (TIE) company providing paid opportunities to hundreds of local creatives: writers, directors, actors, composers, graphic artists and stage crew. Since its inception Class Act has produced over 45 different TIEs with over 8,500 performances to over 1 million students and thousands of theatre goers.

Angelique Pascoe (Malcolm), one of the founding committee members and Artistic Director of Class Act who has been there on the epic journey of the company said, “After thirty-one years working in Theatre both mainstream and in schools, this is Class Act Theatre's swansong production. As all good things must come to an end, what better way to depart than with a production that was Shakespeare's own farewell to the stage. Come and say goodbye with us! Live long and Prospero!”