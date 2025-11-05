Review: MONOPOLY: THE UNAUTHORISED MUSICAL at Old Mill Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MONOPOLY: THE UNAUTHORISED MUSICAL, presented by Roundhouse Theatrical Co, emerges as a delightful and impressive example of local community theatre, driven by a passionate and talented team. Born from a WAAPA student's innovative graduation recital, this production has bloomed into a full-scale musical that wonderfully showcases the depth of musical theatre talent that Perth holds.

The genesis of the show itself is a testament to the ingenuity of its creators Jasper Cruden (Composer & Director) and Ian Tassicker (Writer & Director). Starting as loose, short-form musical, it garnered the sort of attention that meant that it couldn’t be left as it was. The subsequent development, with a meticulous re-working of the story and an expansion of the score to full length speaks volumes about their commitment to crafting a rich and immersive theatrical experience. This means that MONOPOLY: THE UNAUTHORISED MUSICAL has evolved into a show that is not only entertaining but also musically diverse and emotionally resonant whilst delivering a hefty punch of humour.

A standout feature is the exceptional quality of the singing. With Jasper Cruden's extensive background as a vocal coach and musical director, it's clear that vocal excellence is a core tenet of this production. The small cast of seasoned performers brings a formidable array of talent to the stage that really adds to the show from beginning to end. In the central role of Scott is Jordan Richards. Richards captures the unlikeable lawyer persona excellently for the show’s beginnings before becoming the hero he needs to be as the plot progresses. As the villain Mayfair is Mary Carter whose superb stage presence and impressive vocal range suit the role to perfection. Comfortable on any stage and in any role, Ethan Battle clearly has a lot of fun as Admiral Cannonblast, meaning it’s impossible to not be drawn into the hilarious pirate character, whilst Jake Battle as Baron von Strategy makes the jumps from good to evil back to good effortlessly. Stacey Gobey transforms into Miss Wordsmith exquisitely, working into the main romantic subplot wonderfully, whilst her vocals left much of the audience to look for her singer/songwriter work during the interval. Multi-talented Georgia Goff rounds out the cast, jumping between contrasting but significant roles and adding plenty of personality to each.

The Combined expertise of the creative team and the individual achievements of the cast strongly indicate that the singing in MONOPOLY: THE UNAUTHORISED MUSICAL is a major highlight, characterized by strong technical ability, expressive delivery, and cohesive harmonies. Adding a further layer of magic to the show is a 9 piece live band, featuring the show’s writer and creator. The large band is a simply delightful treat and enhances what is an intimate show far beyond what one might expect.

MONOPOLY: AN UNATHORISED MUSICAL is the beating heart of community theatre in Perth. Its original concept, expanded musical score, and, most notably, the superb vocal talent of its cast, all guided by a highly skilled creative team, make it a show that is not only entertaining but also a shining example of what passionate local artists can achieve. With the warmer months coming, community theatres are in full swing. MONOPOLY: THE UNAUTHORISED MUSICAL shows that it’s time to get out, enjoy a snifter of sherry, and see what the talented musical theatre performers of Perth can offer.

MONOPOLY: THE UNTHORISED MUSICAL is at The Old Mill Theatre until November 8. Tickets are currently sold out. More information available from The Old Mill Theatre.

Pictures thanks to Roundhouse Theatrical/Deprimo Photography.

Reader Reviews

Need more Australia - Perth Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...