Perth Festival of the Arts Returns in May

Perth Festival of the Arts returns on 18th-27th of May 2023, with venues across Perth welcoming internationally renowned and Scottish talent from the world of music, arts and culture. Remaining true to the Festival's long-standing classical core, this year's Festival presents a rich and varied classical programme, which sees classical stars from across the world take to the stage in Perth.

Internationally renowned vocal ensemble The Marian Consort make their Festival debut on 18 May opening this year's Festival-run with a performance entitled A Winged Woman. This bold and impassioned performance features two major new works by award-winning composers Dani Howard and Electra Perivolaris that consider new perspectives of women throughout history. Dubbed a 'Classical Star of the Future' by BBC Introducing, Perivolaris' music has been performed by ensembles both in the UK and Internationally. Performing under the baton of Chief Conductor Olari Elts, the GRAMMY award-winning Estonian National Symphony Orchestra will be joined by pianist Barry Douglas on 20 May to present a striking programme featuring one of the greatest piano concertos ever written: Rachmaninov's Second.

On 21 & 22 May, The Seal-Woman arrives on the banks of the Tay! Making their Perth Festival debut, Scots Opera Project take to the stage for two performances of their revival of Marjory Kennedy-Fraser's and Granville Bantock's Celtic folk opera, which was first performed in 1924. This two-act Celtic folk opera is based on the mythical selkie and inspired and created from songs of the Scottish Hebrides. The title role will be performed by former Scottish Opera Emerging Artist and BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competitor mezzo-soprano, Sioned Gwen Davies.

On 24 May the Festival welcomes Red Priest, performing their brand-new programme A Baroque Extravaganza. Returning to their musical origins, this stunning programme of baroque classics features Vivaldi's Concerto 'La Notte' and Bach's Toccata & Fugue.

On 22 May classical chart-toppers The Ayoub Sisters perform their brand-new album Arabesque at Perth Concert Hall. Part of a new generation of classical and cross-over artists, the sisters are recognised internationally for their chemistry on stage, as well as their ability to unite different musical genres and cultures together through their unique compositional style.

Award-winning artists, Colombian soprano Julieth Lozano and pianist Lucy Colquhoun, perform a lunchtime recital on 26 May, filling the halls of St John's Kirk of Perth with Folk Song from around the World including two beautifully expressive works Nana de Sevilla by Lorca and Cancion de Cuna India by Gilardi. Scottish award-winning jazz violinist Seonaid Aitken and her quintet join the Festival on 26 May, presenting a tribute to the famous French jazz violinist Stéphane Grappelli to mark 25 years since his passing.

Supported by the Cross Trust, the annual Artists of The Year concert returns to St. Matthew's Church on 25 May featuring some of the Scotland's finest classical and traditional musicians, including violinist Briona Mannion, cellist Finn Mannion, pianist Anna Michels, and rising-star accordionist Ryan Corbett. These four exceptional musicians will present a rich programme of musical classics, including works by Albéniz, Rameau, Shostakovish, Janáček and traditional Scottish music.

On the Festival's final evening, the SNJO's Tommy Smith reunites with the Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers for an evening of powerful music and breaking-taking performance through the worlds of Earth, Wind, Fire and Storms.

Tickets are now on general sale. For details of the line-up including dates, times and ticket information visit www.perthfestival.co.uk.