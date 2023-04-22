Nat's What I Reckon, Jeff Green (UK) Will Bring Shows to Western Australia

The UK comedy legend with the rapid-fire jokes and content-making comedy champion are hitting Perth and Manjimup for limited Comedy Festival seasons - don't miss these two award-wining comedians, fresh and match-fit from acclaimed runs at Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Adelaide Fringe!

Viral comedy champion, rock musician, mental health advocate and award-winning, best-selling author Nat's What I Reckon has sold out tours and comedy festivals, published three books, a board game and a podcast, and clocked up over four million online followers and hundreds of millions of views on this wild ride he is on.

His hilarious social commentary, good-natured piss-taking and honest conversation about mental health have seen Nat performing live and selling out shows at comedy festivals and theatres all over Australia since 2020.

The sweary rock'n'roll comedian brings his new show to Gatsby's Skyline in Manjimup and the Astor Theatre for Perth Comedy Festival from Wednesday 26 through Saturday 29 April.

Award-winning comedian Jeff Green is going back to his roots with an evocative hour of high-octane humour. A regular on TV and radio both here and in his homeland, with TV comedy specials and countless appearances on TV galas and comedy panel shows including Spicks and Specks, Just For Laughs Australia and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala - the British comedy great is taking it back to where it all began.

Frequently invited back to the UK for much-hyped, critically acclaimed headlining appearances at comedy festivals, Jeff also returned to Edinburgh Fringe by invitation to perform a season for legendary 'Big Four' Fringe venue The Gilded Balloon's 30th anniversary. The inimitable Brit with the non-stop jokes brings his pedigree to Perth when he lovingly returns to his roots in 2023.

JEFF GREEN

PERTH COMEDY FESTIVAL - PLANET ROYALE

Sat 6 May 8pm

12 Lake St, Northbridge

perthcomedyfestival.com

NAT'S WHAT I RECKON

GATSBYS SKYLINE

Wed 26 Apr 7pm

5d Brockman St, Manjimup

humanitix.com SOLD OUT

PERTH COMEDY FESTIVAL - ASTOR THEATRE

Fri 28 Apr & Sat 29 Apr 7pm

659 Beaufort St, Mount Lawley

perthcomedyfestival.com

All events recommended for patrons aged 16+

Contain coarse language and adult themes.

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents for this event.