Nat's What I Reckon, Jeff Green (UK) Will Bring Shows to Western Australia

All events are recommended for patrons aged 16+.

Apr. 22, 2023 Â 

The UK comedy legend with the rapid-fire jokes and content-making comedy champion are hitting Perth and Manjimup for limited Comedy Festival seasons - don't miss these two award-wining comedians, fresh and match-fit from acclaimed runs at Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Adelaide Fringe!

Viral comedy champion, rock musician, mental health advocate and award-winning, best-selling author Nat's What I Reckon has sold out tours and comedy festivals, published three books, a board game and a podcast, and clocked up over four million online followers and hundreds of millions of views on this wild ride he is on.

His hilarious social commentary, good-natured piss-taking and honest conversation about mental health have seen Nat performing live and selling out shows at comedy festivals and theatres all over Australia since 2020.

The sweary rock'n'roll comedian brings his new show to Gatsby's Skyline in Manjimup and the Astor Theatre for Perth Comedy Festival from Wednesday 26 through Saturday 29 April.

Award-winning comedian Jeff Green is going back to his roots with an evocative hour of high-octane humour. A regular on TV and radio both here and in his homeland, with TV comedy specials and countless appearances on TV galas and comedy panel shows including Spicks and Specks, Just For Laughs Australia and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala - the British comedy great is taking it back to where it all began.

Frequently invited back to the UK for much-hyped, critically acclaimed headlining appearances at comedy festivals, Jeff also returned to Edinburgh Fringe by invitation to perform a season for legendary 'Big Four' Fringe venue The Gilded Balloon's 30th anniversary. The inimitable Brit with the non-stop jokes brings his pedigree to Perth when he lovingly returns to his roots in 2023.

JEFF GREEN

PERTH COMEDY FESTIVAL - PLANET ROYALE
Sat 6 May 8pm
12 Lake St, Northbridge
perthcomedyfestival.com

NAT'S WHAT I RECKON

GATSBYS SKYLINE
Wed 26 Apr 7pm
5d Brockman St, Manjimup
humanitix.com SOLD OUT

PERTH COMEDY FESTIVAL - ASTOR THEATRE
Fri 28 Apr & Sat 29 Apr 7pm
659 Beaufort St, Mount Lawley
perthcomedyfestival.com

Contain coarse language and adult themes.

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents for this event.



QUIZ Comes to Melville Theatre in May Photo
QUIZ Comes to Melville Theatre in May
The incredible true story of the infamous UK Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? cheating scandal is being brought to life by Melville Theatre.Â 
Female Spin on THE ODD COUPLE Comes to Roleystone Theatre at the Don Russell Performing Ar Photo
Female Spin on THE ODD COUPLE Comes to Roleystone Theatre at the Don Russell Performing Arts Centre
Olive is a slob and Florence is a snob â€“ the classic play The Odd Couple is being brought to life with a female twist.Â 
Review: THE MOUSETRAP At His Majestys Theater Photo
Review: THE MOUSETRAP At His Majesty's Theater
THE MOUSETRAP is an outstanding play that truly lives up to its reputation as one of the greatest murder mysteries of all time. The intrigue and suspense are there for all to see thanks to a simply brilliant cast, keeping the audience kept guessing until the very end by this seminal murder mystery.
Wild Comedy of Behind-the-Scenes Disasters Takes The Stage in Perth Photo
Wild Comedy of Behind-the-Scenes Disasters Takes The Stage in Perth
Written by Sir Alan Ayckbourn and directed by Janet Brandwood for Stirling Theatre, Absurd Person Singular documents the changing fortunes of three married couples who turn up in each other's kitchens on successive Christmas Eves.Â 

share