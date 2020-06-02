Museum of Contemporary Art Australia Prepares to Welcome Back Visitors in Mid-June

Article Pixel Jun. 2, 2020  

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Australia is expecting to welcome back visitors to the museum on Tuesday, June 16, according to Art Forum.

The museum was closed temporarily due to the current global health crisis.

The museum's latest exhibition of the Biennale of Sydney, titled "NIRIN," had to be moved online following the closure. The run of the physical exhibition has been extended.

For more information regarding the reopening and the exhibit, visit the MCA's website HERE.


