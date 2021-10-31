BWW Review: DISNEY IN CONCERT: A DREAM IS A WISH at PCEC

One ethos of MM Creative Productions-the brainchild of Amy Manford and Genevieve McCarthy- is to make live performances accessible and exciting. Whilst Disney is a sure-fire crowd pleaser, there was plenty added in to DISNEY IN CONCERT: A DREAM IS A WISH to make it a dazzling and captivating mix of orchestra, animation, and singing, and showed clearly just why Disney had entrusted MM Creative with their classics, the first time an all-female company has been allowed the rights.

One of the many drawcards of DISNEY: A DREAM IS A WISH is the full orchestral accompaniment, with the 65-piece Western Australian Symphony Orchestra on stage. In my interview with Genevieve and Amy (which you can read in full right here), they spoke of how much they appreciate the opportunity to allow children the chance to see a full orchestra. The audible excitement in the room when songs from Disney's more recent movies showed that plenty of the younger audience members recognized the sounds of an orchestra, but it was the look of amazement on their faces (looks that barely diminished as the show went on) that suggested many didn't know the sheer size and complexity of an orchestra needed to create these sounds.

Leading the orchestra was conductor Jessica Gethin, whose energy and enthusiasm at front and center very much set the stage for the show. Gethin's joy to be conducting such a set of classics was clear to see, energetically and confidently directing the full orchestra, further captivating the audience and providing the stage with another star. To begin the performance, Gethin and her orchestra had the chance to show off their stuff, with a medley of medleys entitled the "Memories Overture." The songs were not necessarily recognizable to those who aren't big Disney fans, but the involvement of the whole orchestra gave a good taste of what was to come.

The singers soon appeared, all stunning in their own way. Amy Manford and Genevieve McCarthy wore dazzling princess style dresses from Pallas Coutoure. The many girls in the audience dressed as princesses themselves could see themselves on stage and the two stars genuinely seemed to take time to enjoy the sort of moment people dream of. Also starring were Callum Francis, who changed a striking pair of sparkling black pants for sparkly mermaid pants in the second act, and Ethan Jones who completed the set in a tuxedo.

The set was studded with Disney classics, with songs from more recent movies creating palpable excitement from the younger members of the audience, whilst the adults in the audience couldn't hide their thrill at hearing songs from the Disney Renaissance era. The penultimate song was another opportunity for the orchestra to strut their stuff, showing off the full set of instruments with "Battle with the Forces of Evil" from Sleeping Beauty, fittingly based on a classical piece by Tchaikovsky. The show ended by leaving the audience wanting for nothing with The Four Singers combining for a Frozen medley that ended with "Let It Go."

It must be tough to take on so many iconic songs in one night, even for these four highly accomplished singers. Indeed, whilst all four of the singers have travelled the world with their talents, they sung the songs brilliantly, and whilst it can be easy to want to imitate songs familiar to many each performer took the songs and added their own flair. Amy Manford won plenty of fans with her performance at the AFL Grand Final and carried that form on with her perfect execution, Genevieve McCarthy brought energy and enthusiasm into her flawless performance, Callum Francis showcased his wonderful voice, and Ethan Jones sung excellently whilst adding a touch of humour befitting songs such as "Be Our Guest" and "In Summer."

The show truly had something for everyone and was met with a standing ovation from young and old alike. MM Creative Productions have grand plans for the future, and we can be happy if DISNEY IN CONCERT: A DREAM IS A WISH is a sign of things to come.

DISNEY IN CONCERT: A DREAM IS A WISH played 3 shows at PCEC on October 29 and 30. For more on MM Creative Productions, head to their website.

Pictures thanks to MM Creative Productions/Facebook.