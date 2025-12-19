Yvonne Bell Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of McCallum Theatre

🎭 NEW! Palm Springs Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Palm Springs & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Garry Kief, Chairman of the Board of the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, CA, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Yvonne Bell has been appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of the organization.

“Yvonne is leading the charge in implementing meaningful policy changes at the McCallum, including innovative, first‑class programming, creative marketing, and fostering a strong esprit de corps,” said Kief. “In recognition of her leadership—and to clearly define her role overseeing the direct management of the theatre—we are proud to elevate her to President & CEO.”

Bell assumed the role of CEO this past year following her tenure as the theatre’s Senior Vice President of Development. Deeply rooted in California’s cultural community, Bell previously served as Director of Institutional Advancement for Center Theatre Group (CTG) in Los Angeles, where she built a distinguished career advancing arts organizations through strategic growth, fundraising, and community engagement.

Upon her appointment to President & CEO, Bell said, “It is my honor to carry the mantle and ensure the mission of the McCallum Theatre—to entertain, educate, and enrich the Coachella Valley community. The arts have the unique ability to empower and transform us all.”

The McCallum Theatre is currently celebrating a banner season featuring performances spanning Broadway, concerts, classical music, comedy, and dance. Recently welcomed as a proud member of The Broadway League, the McCallum’s Broadway Series launched this season with Shucked and Moulin Rouge! The Musical, with upcoming engagements including A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, Hadestown, and Beetlejuice.

Located in Palm Desert, California, the McCallum Theatre is one of the nation’s leading nonprofit performing arts centers, dedicated to presenting world‑class entertainment and educational programming that enriches the cultural life of the Coachella Valley (Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Indio, Desert Hot Springs, Coachella and beyond).

