ONE MAN, TWO GUV'NORS: A Laugh Out Loud Farce Filled With Surprises At CVRep

Whether or not you are familiar with this chaotic style of British comedy, Richard Bean’s One Man, Two Guv’nors offers an enjoyable introduction to fast-paced, wacky farce. And I mean wacky. There’s nothing serious or thought-provoking about it. There’s enough of that on the news. And “guv’nor” has nothing to do with politics. It’s a colloquial British term for one’s boss or employer, in this case two employers. Bean adapted the play, set in 1963 Brighton, from Carlo Goldoni’s 18th century classic The Servant of Two Masters.

Francis Henshall (Peter Fanone), a perpetually hungry, down-on-his-luck musician, hires himself out as a bodyguard to two different employers to earn enough money to fulfill his desire for fish and chips. One employer, Stanley Stubbers (Ron Kellogg), is an overconfident, upper-class murderer who is a fugitive from the law. The other is a female gangster, Rachel Crabbe (Claire Blackwelder), disguised as her dead twin brother Roscoe. Complications arise because Francis must serve both at the same pub, and he does not want them to find out about each other. This forces him to devise elaborate, absurd schemes to keep them apart.

Every performance is noteworthy. Fanone somehow manages to cover most of the stage with his antics, including a few pratfalls. After two performances, he deserves to soak in a hot tub, followed by a rubdown. His Francis is a frantic delight.

Kellogg’s portrayal of an unlikable posh snob is spot on. When we first meet Blackwelder in a man’s costume, her delivery is suitably gruff to be convincing as her twin brother. I thoroughly enjoyed her performance. Tom Flynn as Charlie Clench, a Brighton gangster, was well cast in his first role in a CV Rep production. He pulled off the challenge--a tough guy like Charlie, trying to arrange a marriage for his daughter Pauline, played by Hannah Sedlacek. Sedlacek establishes the naivete of her character perfectly. Anthony Ferguson’s Harry Dangle creates the solicitor of a criminal’s dreams. He successfully maintains Dangle’s persona in his voice, delivery, and physical presence. One would never guess who he really was.

Haley Kooyman’s Dolly is the ideal combination of seductress and efficient secretary. How Haley is able to hit the floor, roll around, and stand up without loosening a hair is amazing. Nick Apostolina makes his debut at CV Rep as Pauline’s fiancé. That said, his performance as an aspiring actor was truly an homage to The Bard.

Jabriel Daniels Shelton is the quintessential owner of the Cricketers’ Arms Pub—the madhouse where much of the comedy takes place. Joshua Rach plays Gareth, the head waiter, and also the policeman--I think. The program does not say, so I’m guessing. One thing for sure, he handles the role or roles well.

Saving Douglas Scott Sorenson for last is not an afterthought, but a tribute. His portrayal of Alfie, an elderly, doddering waiter at the pub, is side-splitting slapstick. I’ve always considered slapstick a bit silly, but not Sorenson’s. Everything he does is hilarious!

Kudos to director Howard Shangraw. I wish I had been a fly on the wall during rehearsals to see his skill in pulling that all together. One little thing: the sound level was overwhelming.

The performance I attended included songs by Grant Olding and original songs by Ned Douglas and Deven Green. I did enjoy the music but regret that the composers were unable to perform at that performance. However, you can see them for yourself by going to CV Repertory to see One Man, Two, Guv’nors, running through February 8. For more information, www.cvrep.org

