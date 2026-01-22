Feature: I DO! I DO! at Palm Canyon Theatre

🎭 NEW! Palm Springs Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Palm Springs & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Palm Canyon Theatre (PCT) presents I Do! I Do!, the charming two-person musical that traces 50 years of marriage through the lives of one couple. With music by Harvey Schmidt and book and lyrics by Tom Jones, this Tony Award-nominated musical is filled with humor, honesty, and heart.

Photo by Tara Howard

Starring David Brooks as Michael and Christine Tringali Nunes as Agnes, I Do! I Do! unfolds within the couple’s bedroom as they experience the joys, frustrations, compromises, and connection that define a life together.

Photo by Tara Howard

The production is directed by David Brooks with musical direction by Linda Mack and choreography by Se Layne. Derik Shopinski serves as Costume Designer, with set and lighting design by JW Layne and projections by Nick Edwards. The team creates an intimate, evolving space that reflects the emotional journey of the characters.

Photo by Tara Howard

Originally premiering on Broadway in 1966, I Do! I Do! remains a timeless exploration of commitment and companionship, offering audiences laughter, recognition, and moments of genuine tenderness.

Photo by Tara Howard

I Do! I Do! runs January 16-25, 2026. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets, including fees, are $46 for adults, and $20 for students. Group discounts are available. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, call the PCT box office at 760-323-5123 or order online at palmcanyontheatre.org. PCT is located at 538 N. Palm Canyon Dr. at the corner of Alejo Rd. and Palm Canyon Dr. Box office hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, call the PCT box office at 760-323-5123 or order online at palmcanyontheatre.org.