Christine Ebersole, Judy Kaye, Lillias White, And Michael Urie To Lead rePLAY Series At Plaza Theatre

The Plaza Theatre will launch rePLAY, a new script-in-hand performance series benefiting the theatre, beginning in February. The series brings Broadway artists to Palm Springs for limited, intimate performances that place the focus on text, performance, and live collaboration.

The inaugural production is The Importance of Being Earnest (in New York), adapted and directed by David Zippel, and set in present-day New York City and East Hampton. The production plays February 6 at 7:30 p.m., and February 7 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The cast includes Christine Ebersole, Isabella Coben, Judy Kaye, Priscilla Lopez, Jess Salgueiro, Ryan Spahn, Michael Urie, and Lillias White.

Performed script-in-hand, the production strips the play to its essentials, highlighting Wilde’s language and the performers’ chemistry. The presentation offers audiences an up-close theatrical experience and brings together artists who rarely share the stage.

Zippel serves as Artistic Director of rePLAY, collaborating with producer Debbie Green Miller. The series is supported by David C. Lee and is presented as a benefit for the Plaza Theatre.

Following The Importance of Being Earnest (in New York), the rePLAY series continues with The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, on March 13 at 7:30 p.m. and March 14 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The cast includes Sebastian Arcelus, Charles Busch, Alix Korey, and Chris Carranza.

The final production in the series is Better Late, directed by Susan Stroman, running May 1 at 7:30 p.m. and May 2 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The cast includes Jason Alexander, Lucie Arnaz, Dan Bucatinsky, and Richard Kind.

Single tickets for The Importance of Being Earnest (in New York) are on sale now, with limited seating available. Additional ticket information for all rePLAY performances is available through the Plaza Theatre.