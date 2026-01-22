Feature: MARJORIE PRIME at Theatre 29

🎭 NEW! Palm Springs Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Palm Springs & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jordan Harrison’s “MARJORIE PRIME” opens at Theatre 29 January 16 for a 3-week run. The Broadway premiere production of the groundbreaking play just opened on December 8.

The work, about a woman who uses a computer holographic system to bring back AI versions of the deceased, debuted in Los Angeles 2014, came to Off-Broadway in 2015. The work was a 2015 Pulitzer finalist and got a screen version in 2017.

Photo by Cindy Daigneault

Director Eddie Tucker has put together a seasoned cast of local actors to bring the challenging work to the Morongo Basin stage.

“Rehearsals have been very encouraging in every respect” Tucker said, “This is a challenging play in that each character changes in dramatic ways throughout. Aging, loss, family and memory all play a part in how each person, real and as artificial intelligence, copes with their lives”

Wendy Cohen plays Marjorie, an elderly widow. Kevin Hayles is her AI husband as he was when he was a handsome 40-year-old. Kurt Schauppner is Marjorie's compassionate son-in-law and Sharianne Greer holds forth in the extraordinarily powerful role as Marjorie's daughter.

Photo by Cindy Daigneault

This is a play for everyone who wonders what it might be like to have a lost loved one from their past come back and re-enter their life. Tucker said he is very pleased with everyone who has contributed to what promises to be a very special evening at the theatre.

MARJORIE PRIME Opens Friday, January 16 and runs weekends through February 1 with an opening night gala hosted by the Twentynine Palms Kiwanis club. Tickets for the gala are $30.00 and are available from any member of Kiwanis and online at theatre29.org. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:00pm, Sunday matinees start at 2:30pm. After the opening tickets will be $20.00 for regular admission, $17.50 for seniors and military and $15.00 for students with ID and children under 12. Tickets are available at theatre29.org or by calling the Theatre 29 box office at 760-361-4151.

MARJORIE PRIME is being produced in partnership with Visit 29, for more information about events and lodging in Twentynine Palms go to visit29.org. Theatre 29 is an all-volunteer, non-profit, Community Theatre organization founded in 1999. The theater is located at 73637 Sullivan Road in the vibrant city of Twentynine Palms.