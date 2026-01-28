Renée Taylor To Present MY LIFE ON A DIET At The Plaza Theatre

🎭 NEW! Palm Springs Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Palm Springs & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Renée Taylor will present MY LIFE ON A DIET at The Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs. The one-woman show is based on Taylor’s 1986 memoir of the same title and was co-written and originally directed by her late husband, Joseph Bologna.

In the autobiographical performance, Taylor reflects on her life and career through the lens of her longtime relationship with body image, dieting, family, and her work in film, television, and theatre. The show draws on personal stories from her decades in entertainment, including experiences involving colleagues and friends from Hollywood and Broadway.

The performance will take place on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at The Plaza Theatre, located at 128 South Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs. Tickets will go on sale February 6, 2026, with prices set at $65, $85, and $125. A $100 VIP add-on will be available and will include a post-show meet-and-greet, an autographed copy of My Life on a Diet, and a personal photo taken with the attendee’s camera. The running time is approximately one hour and 30 minutes. Additional information is available by phone at (760) 593-5818.

Taylor’s career spans more than five decades and includes work as a comedian, actor, and writer. She received an Academy Award nomination with Joseph Bologna for their screenplay adaptation of Lovers and Other Strangers and won an Emmy Award for the television special Acts of Love and Other Comedies. She is widely recognized for her role as Sylvia Fine on The Nanny, as well as for her performance as Eva Braun in Mel Brooks’ The Producers. Taylor currently resides in Palm Springs.