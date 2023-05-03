Armand Van Helden, Ash Lauryn, AYYBO & More Set for Splash House June Lineup 10 Year Anniversary Season

Splash House has announced the June lineup for its 10 Year Anniversary Season. Over the last decade, Splash House has continually redefined the summer festival, fostering a boutique experience in the heart of Palm Springs, ahead of its time music curation, and devout community. In celebration of this milestone, Splash House 2023 returns this summer for its second triple-weekender season from June 9-11, August 11-13, and August 18-20.

Splash House's June lineup welcomes a selection of artists that have soundtracked some of its most remembered moments over the last decade. DJ sets from Chromeo and The Knocks will rekindle the funk-driven memories of past desert sessions, while the legendary Armand Van Helden returns with the house anthems that make him one of the genre's most celebrated stars. Acts like Cloonee and DJ Susan, who played some of their first major festival sets on the Splash House stage, return to the event following triumphant rises over the past few years, plus Green Velvet will make his mark at the festival once again after a massive 2021 headlining set as Get Real.

Debuts as Splash House this June will include Dutch-born Ibiza based producer Chelina Manuhutu, UK export Nic Fanciulli, and the global sounds of Gordo, along with French stand-out Matt Sassari, NYC veteran Dennis Ferrer, and Snatch! Records founder Riva Starr. The more esoteric strains of house music will be provided by Ash Lauryn, Heidi Lawden b2b Masha Mar, Black Loops, Gerd Janson, and Bontan, plus a continued focus on highlighting rising names in the scene like HoneyLuv, Kaleena Zanders, Hank K, Azzecca, and it's murph.

At night, attendees can enjoy After Hours programming at the Palm Springs Air Museum from Grammy winning German producer Purple Disco Machine, GORDO, and more while enjoying an open-air dance floor and witnessing artists perform alongside historic aircrafts, all backdropped by the SAN JACINTO Mountains.

Splash House has evolved from a renegade poolside weekender into one of the most in-demand dance music festivals in North America, all the while retaining a distinct sense of style rooted in the culture and allure of Palm Springs. Vast desert landscapes and unique accommodations at the Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro Hotels converge with fashion-forward audiences and forward-thinking musical bookings to create a new way to experience the travel hotspot.

It remains the ease and comfort of the Splash House experience that makes it a favorite amongst its dedicated followers. All packages come with festival passes, a three-night stay at any of the three host resorts, and shuttle transportation between venues. Guests can relax in the comfort of a poolside room or catch their favorite artists from the balcony before making their way down to the dance floor.

Remaining passes will be available for purchase on Friday, May 5th at 10am PT through splashhouse.com. GA passes start at $195 + fees. Guests must be 21+ in order to purchase.

New for this year, Splash House attendees will have the option to stay at Mahala. The new boutique hotel is located one block away from the Margaritaville with all rooms exclusive to Splash House guests. Passes to Splash House will be included in these hotel packages.

Splash House has also teamed up with Spotify to create an exclusive Guest List playlist, showcasing music from artists on the June lineup to get fans prepped and ready for the weekend.

June Lineup



Armand Van Helden

Ash Lauryn

AYYBO

Azzecca

Black Loops

BONES

Bontan

Chelina Manuhutu

Chromeo (DJ Set)

Cloonee

Dennis Ferrer

DJ Susan

Gerd Janson

GORDO

Green Velvet

Hank K

Heidi Lawden b2b Masha Mar

HoneyLuv

it's murph

Kaleena Zanders

Lee Wells

Matt Sassari

Maximo

Nic Fanciulli

ON_1

Option4

Purple Disco Machine

Ranger Trucco

Riva Starr

The Knocks (DJ Set)

The Sponges