Previews: Tony Award-Winner Paulo Szot Opens BROADWAY'S BEST..,IN THE WEST Season

Broadway’s Best…In The West will open its 2025/26 season with an evening starring Paulo Szot, the internationally acclaimed baritone currently dazzling audiences as Hades in Broadway’s Hadestown. The concert will take place at the Palm Springs Cultural Center on Saturday, December 6th.

A Tony Award-winner for his iconic portrayal of Emile De Becque in the 2008 Broadway revival of South Pacific, Szot brings a remarkable blend of power, grace, and emotion to every performance.

Backed by an eight-piece orchestra, Szot will perform a stunning repertoire that highlights his extraordinary range — from Broadway classics to lush orchestral arrangements that showcase his versatility and his rich Baritone.

“The orchestra really provides an incredible setting for Paulo’s vocals,” said Dr. Tom Truhe, Executive Director of the Broadway’s Best…In The West series, now entering its third successful year at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. “This concert is an amazing opportunity to experience a world-class Broadway star in an intimate setting. It’s going to be a night audiences will never forget.”