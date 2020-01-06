Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary Art Fair Kicks Off With VIP Preview Thursday, January 9

The Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary Art Fair, presented by Art Miami and sponsored by the City of West Palm Beach returns for its fourth edition in West Palm Beach City's Tent Site (825 S Dixie Hwy & Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach) on Thursday, January 9th with a VIP Preview, before opening to the general public on Friday, January 10th through January 12th.

The VIP Preview will benefit the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens and this year's edition of Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary is sponsored by Yvel, the award-winning Israeli luxury jewelry brand. During the fair, visitors will have the opportunity to visit the Yvel booth to get a first-hand look at the unique collections, including the brand's newest Art To Wear Collection for 2020.

As the newest addition to the prestigious Art Miami Group which just celebrated its 30th edition during Miami Art Week (December 3-8th, 2019), Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary brings a world-class art fair to Palm Beach. Collectors, art connoisseurs and art world luminaries will have the opportunity to acquire investment quality works, including Blue Chip, Modern and Contemporary, and Post-War works from the 20th and 21st centuries, from 68 top international galleries. These premier galleries will come from as far as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, The Netherlands, South Korea and Venezuela, displaying important works from renowned artists such as Josef Albers, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, John Chamberlain, Lynn Chadwick, Marc Chagall, George Condo, Elaine De Kooning, Willem De Kooning, Jean Dubuffet, Max Ernst, Eric Fischl, Sam Francis, Alberto Giacometti, Keith Haring, Damien Hirst, David Hockney, Robert Indiana, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt, Jeff Koons, Yayoi Kusama, Wifredo Lam, Fernand Léger, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Longo, Robert Mapplethorpe, Roberto Matta, Henri Matisse, Joan Miró, Terry O'Neill, Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollock, Richard Prince, Robert Rauschenberg, Gerhard Richter, George Rickey, Herb Ritts, Ed Ruscha, Richard Serra, Jesús Rafael Soto, Pierre Soulages, Frank Stella, Donald Sultan, Cy Twombly, Andy Warhol, Tom Wesselmann and Jonas Wood.

The Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary Lifetime Visionary Award for 2020 will be awarded to Beth Rudin De Woody. The West Palm Beach art patron, collector and philanthropist will be honored at a special ceremony at the fair on Saturday, January 11th at 4pm. Director Nick Korniloff commented, "Beth perfectly fits the criteria of this prestigious award through her tireless support of emerging and overlooked artists and galleries through her informed vision and a consistent passion and commitment for creative invention, innovation and eclectic natural talent, coupled with her remarkable passion for collecting distinctive work of art."

Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary has again partnered with the historic Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, which will serve as a satellite venue and benefactor of the fair, presenting exhibitions by artists Federico Uribe and Jim Rennert, courtesy of Adelson Cavalier Galleries as well as a special exhibition of Ann Norton artist-in-residence, Steve Hash. All three artists will have sculptural works on display in the Fair including Frederico Uribe's Congress, with an acquisition price of $300,000 and Jim Rennert's Rat Race, with a significant portion of sales proceeds benefitting the ANSG. For the 2020 edition of PBM+C, and in partnership with Perry J.Cohen Foundation, Colombian born, Uribe will curate a special exhibition for Ann Norton Sculpture Garden, titled The Practice of Optimism: Sculpture by Federico Uribe & Plastic Reef, using recycled materials with smaller works in the gallery. Jim Rennert, known for unique portrayal of the "everyman," a figure representing the struggles and emotions the modern person faces day to day. ANSG will showcase 14 of Jim Rennert's most iconic sculptures and will be the first large scale, multi-work exhibit of Rennert's work in the United States. Each of these exhibitions will be on display until May 2020.

Chase Contemporary will present the innovative and trailblazing works of " the Godfather of the street art movement," Richard Hambleton, throughout the fair. Hambleton was the first artist to transfer his version of street art to canvases, which brought the artist immediate critical and financial success, He was enthusiastically embraced by the Manhattan gallery scene, exhibiting at the Museum of Modern Art, Venice Biennale, and is in numerous public collections, including the Andy Warhol Museum, New Museum of Contemporary Art, Brooklyn Museum, Harvard University and Milwaukee ArtMuseum.

Coral Gables gallery, Cernuda Arte will bring six works by Cuban artist, Wilfredo Lam to PBM+C. Included in the collection will be Untitled (Arcane Dreams) 1955 with an acquisition price of $4.2 million.

Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary is in close proximity to the city's art, design and antique row district, and within walking distance to popular Clematis Street, local museums, parks and historical points of interest. The famed island of Palm Beach with world-class shopping is less than a quarter mile east. The fair's refined ambiance will be welcoming and appealing to all levels of visitors, from the seasoned collector looking to acquire new works to the budding art enthusiast looking to start a new meaningful collection.

2020 Participating Galleries: Aaron Galleries | Glenview; Adelson Galleries | New York; Ai Bo | New York; Archeus/Post-Modern | London; Art of the World Gallery | Houston; ArtLabbe Gallery | Miami; Berry Campbell Gallery | New York; Bogena Galerie | Saint Paul de Vence; Catherine Edelman Gallery| Chicago; Cernuda Arte | Coral Gables; Chase Contemporary | New York; Chiefs & Spirits | The Hague; CITCO | Verona; Clark Gallery | Lincoln; Connect Contemporary | Atlanta; Contessa Gallery | Cleveland; Cynthia Corbett Gallery|London; Dean Project | Miami Beach; Elka Bronner Gallery | Guéthary; Emmanuelle G. Contemporary | Greenwich; Eternity Gallery | Miami; F. L. Braswell Fine Art | Chicago;

GALERIE FREDERIC GOT | Paris; Fremin Gallery | New York; Galerie Freites | Caracas; Galerie De Bellefuille |Quebec; Galerie Isabelle Lesmeister| Regensburg; Gallery Tableau | Seoul; Graeme Jackson | Boca Raton ; Han Art | Westmount; Hawk Galleries | Columbus; Hollis Taggart | New York ; Jean Albano Gallery| Chicago; Jerald Melberg Gallery | Charlotte; JF Gallery | West Palm Beach; K+Y Gallery | Paris; Kuckei + Kuckei | Berlin; Latin Art Core | Miami; Long-Sharp Gallery | Indianapolis; Lustre Contemporary | Caledon; MARK BORGHI FINE ART | New York; Markowicz Fine Art | Miami; Matthew Swift Gallery | Gloucester; McCormick Gallery | Chicago; Okay Spark | Norfolk; Oliver Cole Gallery | Miami; Onessimo Fine Art | Palm Beach Gardens; Onishi Gallery | New York; Raphael | Paris; Robert Fontaine | Miami; Rosenbaum Contemporary | Boca Raton; Rukaj Gallery | Toronto; Samuel Owen Gallery | Greenwich; Schacky | Dusseldorf; Schantz Galleries | Stockbrige; Sous Les Etoiles Gallery | New York; SPONDER GALLERY | Boca Raton; Steidel Contemporary | Lake Worth; Sundaram Tagore Gallery | New York; The Bonnier Gallery | Miami; The Surovek Gallery| Palm Beach; Timothy Yarger Fine Art | Beverly Hills; Vertu Fine Art | Boca Raton; VK Gallery | Amsterdam; Waterhouse & Dodd | New York, London; ZK Gallery | San Francisco; Zolla | Leiberman Gallery | Chicago

FAIR HOURS



VIP PREVIEW - Thursday, January 9, 5 pm - 9 pm

Access for PBM+C VIP Cardholders & Press



GENERAL ADMISSION - Friday, January 10, 11 am - 7 pm, Saturday, January 11, 11 am - 7 pm, Sunday, January 12, 11 am - 6 pm

TICKET INFORMATION

$35 one-day pass. $60 multi-day pass. Students 12-18 & Seniors 62+ $20. VIP Preview Benefit: $150. For further information or tickets, please call 1.800.376.5850, emailinfo@artpbfair.com or visit www.artpbfair.com

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens (ANSG) will provide Courtesy Trolley Service between the Fair and ANSG, Friday-Sunday from 11:30am - 4:30pm.

About Art Miami:

Art Miami, owned by Informa Markets is the leading international contemporary and modern art fair that takes place each December during Miami Art Week. It is one of the most important annual contemporary and modern art fairs in the United States, attracting motivated collectors, curators, museum professionals and art enthusiasts from around the globe. Now in its 30th year, Art Miami remains committed to showcasing the most important artworks of the 20th and 21st centuries in collaboration with a selection of the world's most respected galleries. Art Miami maintains a preeminent position in America's contemporary art fair market. With a rich history, it is the original and longest-running contemporary art fair in Miami and continues to receive praise for the variety of unparalleled art that it offers. It is the "can't miss" event for all serious collectors, curators, museum directors and interior designers providing an intimate look at some of the most important work at the forefront of the international contemporary art movement. http://www.artmiami.com/





