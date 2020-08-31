Kravis Center Announces 2020-2021 Season of Concerts, Comedy, Dance and Broadway

The season begins December 9, 2020!

With a line-up that features world-class artists in music, dance, comedy, top-touring Broadway hits and more, the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts continues its tradition of offering a diverse season with something for everyone.

"We're looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the Center, to what we're calling our season of hope. It's been a challenging time for all, and we will be excited to be able to Raise the Curtain once again and share the joy and inspiration that comes from experiencing a live performance with our community," says Judith Mitchell, Kravis Center CEO. A message from Mitchell on the new season and the Center's new and latest health and safety procedures can be accessed directly at kravis.org/ceo.

"As always, we've secured a line-up of performances that appeal to people of all ages, a line-up that was booked more than a year in advance of the pandemic," says Lee Bell, Kravis Center Senior Director of Programming. "And although we've had some cancelations from tours that have chosen not to perform at this time our season continues to evolve. We're confident that our audiences will be entertained by our line-up of artists and performances."

SCHEDULE:

DECEMBER

December 9 at 7:30 pm (Wednesday)

Making Movies presents

Ameri'kana Unplugged

(PEAK)

Known for their innovative approach to music inspired by American and Latin cultures, Latinx band Making Movies invites you to trace the roots of music as they meld reinterpretations of cumbia, mambo, son, and salsa with blues and rock-n-roll while singing in Spanish and English.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Table of 4: $140

A table cost includes admission to the purchaser and up to 3 guests.

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.

CANCELED

December 9 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

George Li, Piano

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series)



December 12-13 (Saturday and Sunday)

+ Saturday at 7:30 pm

+ Sunday at 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Eisenhower Dance Detroit

Performing F-E-E-L including

"Motown In Motion"

(PEAK)

Experience this awe-inspiring dance performance reflecting on our ever-present need for human connection. Energetic and soulful, this humorous and heartfelt production will take your breath away.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Table of 4: $160

A table cost includes admission to the purchaser and up to 3 guests.

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.

Beyond the Stage: Join us for a free post-performance talk by Steven Caras on December 12.

Beyond the Stage is sponsored bya??Nancy and Jay Parker.



December 16-20 (Wednesday through Sunday)

+ Wednesday at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm

+ Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 pm

Steve Solomon's

My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm In Therapy

Meet an array of wacky characters brought to life by Steve Solomon's hilarious story-telling in this side splitting one-man show. Experience the craziness that ensues when you bring together an Italian/Jewish family, an ex-spouse, therapists, kids, grandkids, two dogs and an escaped hamster.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Table of 4: $156

A table cost includes admission to the purchaser and up to 3 guests.

December 19 at 7:30 pm (Saturday)

Didn't It Rain:

Avery Sommers Sings Songs of River and Blues

In a tapestry of songs that includes spirituals, gospel, and blues; Avery Sommers shares her journey on the way to fully embracing her voice. Be here as she performs selections inspired by Harriet Tubman, Rosetta Tharpe and Mahalia Jackson. Sommers explores an often-overlooked volume of The American Songbook and makes it her own.

Helen K. Persson Hall

Table of 4: $180

A table cost includes admission to the purchaser and up to 3 guests.



December 21 at 7:30 pm (Monday)

The Doo Wop Project

Featuring stars from the Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, and A Bronx Tale, The Doo Wop Project takes you on a musical journey featuring tunes from The Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through the vocal artistry of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, modern hits from Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, and a few holiday favorites to celebrate the season.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $15

With support from South Florida PBS



December 27-31 (Sunday through Thursday)

+ Sunday at 2 pm & 7:30 pm

+ Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 pm

+ Thursday at 7 pm & 10 pm* (New Year's Eve)

Forbidden Broadway

The Next Generation

Forbidden Broadway returns with hilarious new musical spoofs

of Hamilton, Dear Eva Hansen, Frozen and Fiddler On The Roof, along

with a bevy of classic Broadway hits, flops and stars, including Les Mis, Chicago, Jersey Boys, Phantom, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, plus comical parodies of stars like Hugh Jackman, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Kristin Chenoweth, Barbra Streisand and many others.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tables of 4 start at: $170

A table cost includes admission to the purchaser and up to 3 guests.

* Includes New Year's Eve champagne toast



December 31 at 8 pm (Thursday)

Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock-N-Roll

Celebrate the history of rock-n-roll from the 1920s through the 1980s! Rock out to hits by some of the most iconic musicians of all time including Elvis, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, Carole King, Elton John, Willie Dixon, Muddy Waters, Fats Domino, The Penguins, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, James Brown and many more.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $25

JANUARY

January 1 at 8 pm (Friday)

Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert

The Strauss Symphony of America

Imre Kollár, conductor (Budapest)

Lilla Galambos, soprano (Vienna)

Sera Gösch, soprano (Vienna)

Thomas Weinhappel, baritone (Vienna)

Featuring dancers from Aniko Ballet of Ukraine &a??International Champion Ballroom Dancers

Timeless music, dazzling costumes, breathtaking dance. The exuberant music of Johann Strauss springs to vibrant life in a joyful spectacle featuring European singers, dancers, and full orchestra. Energetic, lighthearted, and romantic, Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert is a celebration of every exciting opportunity the New Year has to offer.

Presented by the Kravis Center and Attila Glatz Concert Productions.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

Sponsored bya??Margaretta Taylor



CANCELED

January 3 at 8 pm (Sunday)

Renée Fleming, Soprano

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series)



January 5 & 19, February 2 & 16, March 2 & 16

Tuesdays from 1:30 pm-3:30 pm

Advanced Technique

Instructor: Julie Gilbert

The Writers' Academy at the Kravis Center

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

This course of 6 sessions of 2 hours each is by invitation only. It is for dedicated writers who have worked with Julie Gilbert in establishing voice, technique, style, work habits, projects and durability. This is for the writer who has decided upon the 'writing life'. We will be working on one prompt and one project per writer.

Cohen Pavilion

Registration $525



CANCELED

January 5-10, 2021

MY FAIR LADY

(Kravis On Broadway)

RESCHEDULED TO

January 5-10, 2021

+ Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 pm

+ Wednesday and Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm

+ Sunday at 2 pm

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

(Kravis On Broadway)

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all-and stay to find something they never expected. With a book by Emmy Award® winner Greg Garcia (My Name is Earl, Raising Hope) and Emmy Award® nominee Mike O'Malley (Survivors Remorse, Shameless) ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including Fins, Volcano, Cheeseburger in Paradise and many more. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Note: Individual tickets to all Kravis On Broadway presentations will be available for purchase in Fall of 2020



January 7 at 1:30 pm (Thursday)

Kickstart Your Writing Ability

Lecturer: Julie Gilbert

The Writers' Academy at the Kravis Center

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

An experience for the curious and adventurous, "Kickstart" is for those about to take the exciting leap into writing. Learn how to release the writer within and how to unlock your very own muse with Julie Gilbert. Bring a pencil.

Cohen Pavilion

Tickets $30



January 11 at 11:30 am (Monday)

Lunch & Learn:

Fascinating Lives of America's First Ladies:

Little Known Stories of Triumph, Tragedy & Intrigue

with Dr. Robert Watson

(A Kravis Center Cultural Society Event)

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

These women have one thing in common-they were married to a man that became the President of the United States. But many in this diverse group of wives wielded real influence, from lobbying Congress to serving as the President's trusted counselor. Some struggled with public life, others embraced it and flourished. Join historian, professor and political commentator Dr. Robert Watson for an intimate look at the real women behind the throne and their long history of important accomplishments.

Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion

Tickets: $95

Note: Admission includes lunch prepared by Catering by The Breakers at the Kravis Center.

Sponsored by Bonnie and Steven Stern

January 11 - February 15

Mondays from 1:30 pm to 3 pm

Writers' Launch

Instructor: Julie Gilbert

The Writers' Academy at the Kravis Center

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

Writers' Launch is just that-a pad from which to raise written expression. Within every person there are unspoken thoughts and memories, there is buried treasure. This course is designed to alchemize this unexpressed bounty into a discipline of form, content, technique and style, resulting in a story. The focus and goal of this is toward a fictional story.

Cohen Pavilion

Registration $325



January 11 at 7 pm (Monday)

African-American Film Festival:

Lean On Me (1989)

Host: William "Bill" Nix

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

Winner of two NAACP Image Awards, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Motion Picture, Lean On Me stars Morgan Freeman as real-life New Jersey High School Principal Joe Clark. Tasked with reforming the school by his old friend and School Superintendent Dr. Frank Napier (Robert Guillaume), Clark tackles gangs, drugs, low test scores and a host of other issues plaguing the school. (1 hour, 42 minutes)

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets: $12 per night or $30 for the entire festival

January 12 at 7:30 pm (Tuesday)

Wynona Wang, Piano

A South Florida Debut

(Young Artists Classical Series)

Making her South Florida debut at the Kravis Center, multi-first prize winner Wynona Wang began playing piano at the age of 4. She went on to earn her Performer's Diploma at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and is currently pursuing her undergraduate degree at Juilliard. As an active performer throughout Europe and the United States, her gift for the piano is evident in every keystroke and continues to impress and enchant audiences.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets: The Young Artists Series is offered at $60 for all three performances for a savings of $36 off the individual ticket price. Beginning November 16, remaining individual tickets are available at $32 each.

Young Artists Series sponsored by Harriett M. Eckstein New Art Fund Concert support from The Raymond and Bessie Kravis Foundation



January 13 at 1:30 pm (Wednesday)

Lecture Series:

All That Glitters Is Not Gold

Lecturer: Richard René Silvin

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

Get the inside story on the glamorous, social climbing Ann Woodward, who fatally shot her husband, Billy in 1955; Barbara Hutton, the "poor little rich girl" who married and divorced seven men; Aristotle Onassis' children, Christina and Alexander, heirs to two huge shipping fortunes and Leona Helmsley, "the queen of mean," married to real estate magnet Harry Helmsley.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $25



January 14 at 6:30 pm & 9 pm (Thursday)

Bria Skonberg

Trumpeter and vocalist Bria Skonberg has taken the music world by storm-captivating audiences with her fiery trumpet skills and smoky vocals. Performing new twists on traditional jazz, clever reinterpretations of contemporary classics and original pieces, Skonberg presents an evening of amazing music.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Table of 4: $196

A table cost includes admission to the purchaser and up to 3 guests.



January 16 at 10 am (Saturday)

A Tutti Frutti and York Theatre Royal presentation

The Boy Who Cried Wolf

(Family Fare)

Inspired by Aesop's famous fable, a gifted ensemble of actor musicians play instruments and sing as they embody all the delightful characters, including hilarious sheep and perhaps a scary wolf or two. Ages 4+

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets $12 • General Admission

Sponsored by The Stiller Family Foundation



CANCELED

January 18 at 2 pm (Monday)

Moscow State Symphony Orchestra

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series)



January 18 at 8 pm (Monday)

Judy Collins & Arlo Guthrie

Two legendary musicians come together for an unforgettable concert event. Judy Collins, whose career spans half a century, is one of folk music's most celebrated artists. Arlo Guthrie, whose release of the famed Alice's Restaurant fostered an entire generation's commitment to social consciousness and activism, is revered across the globe for his classically-styled folk songs and clever storytelling.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $29

Sponsored bya?? Cynthia Friedman



January 19 at 8 pm (Tuesday)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Riccardo Muti, Conductor

Sarah Bullen, Harp

Stefán Ragnar Höskuldsson, Flute

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series)

+ Mozart/Flute and Harp Concerto in C

+ Beethoven/Symphony No. 3 (Eroica)

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

Series sponsored bya??Leonard and Sophie Davis

Beyond The Stage: Complimentary pre-performance talks will be pre-recorded and delivered via email before each performance.

Beyond the Stage is sponsored bya??Nancy and Jay Parker.



January 21 at 7:30 pm (Thursday)

An Evening with Jimmy Webb

Grammy-award winning songwriter Jimmy Webb has topped the charts from pop to disco with interpretations from Glen Campbell, Art Garfunkel, Linda Ronstadt and covers by Guns n' Roses, Josh Groban and more. His most famous songs, MacArthur Park, Wichita Lineman and Worst That Could Happen remain timeless. Join him as he performs fan favorites and reveals the stories behind his hits that date back to his first songwriting gig at Motown.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Table of 4: $220

A table cost includes admission to the purchaser and up to 3 guests.



January 22-23 (Friday and Saturday)

+ Friday at 7:30 pm

+ Saturday at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Linda Lavin

"Love Notes"

With Musical Director Billy Stritch

And Special Guest Aaron Weinstein

The legendary Linda Lavin presents Love Notes, an evening of stories and songs from her life and career on Broadway and TV. Accompanied by her band of world-class musicians, special guest jazz violinist Aaron Weinstein and musical director Billy Stritch, Lavin dazzles as she performs everything from The Great American Songbook and Bossa Nova, to Steely Dan and the Eagles.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Table of 4: $196

A table cost includes admission to the purchaser and up to 3 guests.

Sponsored by Donald and Linda Silpe



January 25 at 7 pm (Monday)

African-American Film Festival:

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

Host: William "Bill" Nix

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

When 11-year-old Akeelah (Keke Palmer) discovers she has a gift for spelling, she sets a goal to compete in the National Spelling Bee. Despite her mother's (Angela Bassett) objections and numerous other obstacles, Akeelah is determined to achieve her goal. With the help of her coach, Dr. Larabee (Laurence Fishburne), her classmates and members of her community, Akeelah makes it to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. (1 hour, 52 minutes)

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets: $12 per night or $30 for the entire festival



January 26 at 8 pm (Tuesday)

Michael Bolton

He's sold more than 65 million albums and singles worldwide and continues to charm audiences with his soulful vocals and evocative ballads. Experience Michael Bolton as he performs some of his greatest hits.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $29



January 27 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

The Kravis Center Pops Orchestra Big Band

with Michael Feinstein

Big Band Broadway

Michael Feinstein and the Kravis Center Big Band present beloved Broadway songs in swingin' rhythm and rhyme. From West Side Story and Guys and Dolls to City of Angels and Beautiful. With lyrics by Gershwin and Styne, Kander and Ebb, Sondheim and Elton John, Everything's Coming Up Roses in this unforgettable performance.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $39

Sponsored by

Sandy and Richard Bornstein

Dr. James and Lois Yashar



CANCELED

January 28 at 8 pm (Thursday)

Cleveland Orchestra

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series)



January 30 (Saturday)

KRAVIS CENTER GALA

An Intimate Evening with David Foster

Hitman Tour

Featuring Special Guest Katharine McPhee

Gala Chairs: Kathryn C. Vecellio, Monika E. Preston

Honorary Gala Chairs: Christine and Bob Stiller

Special Honoree Judith A. Mitchell

Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall

Tickets are $1,250 for Gala Patrons, $650 for Young Gala Patrons (45 and younger).

Note: For information about the Kravis Center Gala, please call

561. 651.4320 or visit www.kravis.org/gala.



January 30 at 7 pm (Saturday)

An Intimate Evening with David Foster

Hitman Tour

Featuring Special Guest Katharine McPhee

Grammy-winner and one of the top record producers of all time, David Foster has created hits for Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Michael Jackson and many more. Joining him for an evening of fabulous entertainment is actress, singer and American Idol finalist, Katharine McPhee.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

Sponsored by

Rona Forstadt

Henni and John Kessler

Dorothy and Sidney Kohl

Susan and Dom Telesco

FEBRUARY

February 3-14, 2021

Week 1

+ Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 pm

+ Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm

+ Sunday at 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Week 2

+ Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 pm

+ Wednesday and Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm

+ Sunday at 2 pm & 7:30 pm

WICKED

(Kravis On Broadway)

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked." From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED-the untold true story of the Witches of Oz-transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is "a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think."

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Sponsored by

William A. Meyer

Martin and Toni Sosnoff

Note: Individual tickets to all Kravis On Broadway presentations will be available for purchase in Fall of 2020



February 4 at 1:30 pm (Thursday)

Lecture Series:

Mothers/Daughters/Grandmothers

An Ongoing Bond

Lecturer: Susannah Marren (aka Susan Shapiro Barash)

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

Whatever stage of life as a mother, grandmother or daughter, the relationships are complicated, meaningful and ongoing. Susannah Marren, author of A Palm Beach Wife and A Palm Beach Scandal, discusses the inevitable conflicts and challenges of these uniquely female roles. Based on research from her book, You're Grounded Forever, But First Let's Go Shopping, Marren will explore how we defend our daughters and granddaughters rather than face the problem, how we overemphasize beauty and weight and give mixed messages when it comes to independence.

The Picower Foundation Arts Education Center in the Cohen Pavilion

Tickets $25



February 13-14 at 7:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Nnenna Freelon:

An Intimate Evening

As a six-time Grammy-nominee, jazz vocalist Nnenna Freelon sizzles on stage, captivating audiences with her evocative voice and powerful stage presence. Experience an evening of soulful music as only she can perform.

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets start at $45



February 15 at 7 pm (Monday)

African-American Film Festival:

The Great Debaters (2007)

Host: William "Bill" Nix

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

Based on a true story, The Great Debaters stars Denzel Washington, Forest Whitaker and Nate Parker. Set in the 1930s, this film relates the struggles of an all-black college debate team to gain equality against their white counterparts at a time when Jim Crow laws were in effect and African Americans feared for their lives every day. Led by Coach Melvin B. Tolson

(Denzel Washington), these underdogs rise above insurmountable odds to achieve victory. (2 hours, 6 minutes)

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets: $12 per night or $30 for the entire festival

Sponsored by Audi West Palm Beach



February 15 at 8 pm (Monday)

Jay Leno

Some say he's the hardest working man in show business-but comedy icon Jay Leno is all about laughter and fun. After 20 years as the host of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, this philanthropist, best-selling author and automotive collector and expert continues to deliver laugh-out-loud family-friendly stand up that has fans clamoring for more.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $39

February 16 at 8 pm (Tuesday)

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Sir Andrew Davis, Conductor

David Kim, Violin

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series)

+ Rimsky-Korsakov/Capriccio espagnol

+ Massenet/Meditation from Thais (David Kim, Violin)

+ Sarasate/Carmen Fantasy for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 25 (David Kim, Violin)

+ Mussorgsky/Ravel/Pictures at an Exhibition

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

Series sponsored bya??Leonard and Sophie Davis

Concert sponsored by Leonard and Norma Klorfine Foundation

Beyond The Stage: Complimentary pre-performance talks will be pre-recorded and delivered via email before each performance.

Beyond the Stage is sponsored bya??Nancy and Jay Parker.



February 17 at 2 pm (Wednesday)

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Sir Andrew Davis, Conductor

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series)

+ Weber/Overture to Oberon

+ Mozart/Symphony No. 39 in E-flat Major, K 543

+ Brahms/Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 73

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

Series sponsored bya??Leonard and Sophie Davis

Concert sponsored by Leonard and Norma Klorfine Foundation

Beyond The Stage: Complimentary pre-performance talks will be pre-recorded and delivered via email before each performance.

Beyond the Stage is sponsored bya??Nancy and Jay Parker.



February 17-18 at 7:30 pm (Wednesday and Thursday)

ENRA

Dreams

(PEAK)

Blending dancers who have backgrounds in martial arts, gymnastics, ballet, juggling and street dance with projected digital art, this Japanese troupe creates fresh stories that explore space, time and gravity.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $39

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the

MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.

Beyond the Stage: Join us for a free post-performance talk by Steven Caras on February 17.

Beyond the Stage is sponsored bya??Nancy and Jay Parker.



February 20 at 10 am (Saturday)

Cuéntame Un Cuento

Tell Me A Story

(Family Fare)

An incredible bilingual exploration of Latin-American folktales using words, rhythms, movement and chants that begins with the simple phrase, "Había una vez/Once upon a time." Children and adults, even those who may never have spoken a word of Spanish before, often find themselves easily and successfully repeating Spanish phrases in this interactive and animated storytelling program. Flowing seamlessly between Spanish and English, Carrie Sue Ayvar, chooses from her large repertoire of personal and traditional tales to connect people, languages and cultures through her stories. Ages 3+

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets $12 • General Admission

Sponsored by The Stiller Family Foundation



February 22 at 11:30 am (Monday)

Lunch & Learn:

An Affair to Remember: Cary Grant

And His Everlasting Appeal

A Conversation with Steven Caras and Scott Eyman

(A Kravis Center Cultural Society Event)

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

Archibald Leach began his stage career as a young teen. Years later, he'd become Cary Grant and move to Hollywood after building a reputation as a Vaudeville performer. His unparalleled charm, good looks and wit, however, were assets far from the result of a nurtured childhood. Join three-time New York Times best-selling author Scott Eyman (his most recent book is all about Cary Grant), and Emmy Award-winning dancer/photographer/keynote speaker Steven Caras in a fascinating dialogue on the life and loves of one of Hollywood's most charismatic (and wealthy) leading men.

Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion

Tickets: $95

Note: Admission includes lunch prepared by Catering by The Breakers at the Kravis Center.

Sponsored by Susan Bloom



February 22-March 29

Mondays from 1:30 pm to 3 pm

Evolving Technique

Instructor: Julie Gilbert

The Writers' Academy at the Kravis Center

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

This is a course for all writers who are honing their craft, working toward a substantial project, starting a first draft or beginning a rewrite. This is a diagnostic, ongoing study of the writer in relationship to self as well as to the critique of others. Participants will work on developing exercises.

Cohen Pavilion

Registration $325



February 22 at 7:30 pm (Monday)

The Allwood-Chriss Duo

Organ/Piano

(Young Artists Classical Series)

Experience this epic musical duel between two of North America's leading keyboard virtuosi. Rashaan Allwood and Alcee Chriss, III are revered

for their brilliant technique, musical sensitivity and creative programming. They will perform a variety of thrilling orchestral repertoire and demonstrate their breathtaking command of all six keyboards of the Kravis Center's Marshall & Ogletree organ, a gift to the Center from Alex W. Dreyfoos.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets: The Young Artists Series is offered at $60 for all three performances for a savings of $36 off the individual ticket price. Beginning November 16, remaining individual tickets are available at $32 each.

Young Artists Series sponsored by Harriett M. Eckstein New Art Fund



February 23 at 1:30 pm (Tuesday)

Lecture Series:

The 30-Year Transformation of Imperial Petersburg Into

Communist Leningrad: 1900-1930

Lecturer: Dr. Stephen R. de Angelis

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

This in-depth talk will discuss the lightning speed of Russia's royal capital, after 307 years of Romanoff rule, into wartime Petrograd and into the City of Lenin. Experience a compelling look at an era when The Winter Palace Ballrooms became giant infirmaries, and after the 1917 Revolution, the city turns into total lockdown, while its riches are nationalized and bread lines emerge on the streets of Leningrad.

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets $25



February 23-25 at 7:30 pm (Tuesday-Thursday)

PHILADANCO@50!

(PEAK)

Experience PHILADANCO as they unveil multiple new works in celebration of their 50th season. Critics rave about their ability to entrance audiences with their innovation, creativity and their dedication to showcasing African-American traditions through dance.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $40

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the

MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.

Beyond the Stage: Join us for a free post-performance talk by Steven Caras on February 23.

Beyond the Stage is sponsored bya??Nancy and Jay Parker.



February 25 at 11 am (Thursday)

Kravis Film & Literary Club

Alfie

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

In this romantic comedy, Michael Caine stars in the title role as a young womanizer that spends his life cheating on the women he's in relationships with, lying and living purely for his own enjoyment. Circumstances soon force him to confront his choices and his priorities when he is faced with the loneliness and despair of his lifestyle. (1966)

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets $52

Note: Admission includes water and a boxed lunch prepared by Catering by The Breakers at the Kravis Center.



February 26-27 at 7:30 pm (Friday and Saturday)

Bob Merrill with Nicki Parrott and Ted Rosenthal:

Celebrating the Wit and Wisdom of the Great American Songbook

Bob Merrill brings his hot jazz trumpet and engaging vocal style to the stage, along with acclaimed pianist Ted Rosenthal, the exquisite vocalist and bassist Nicki Parrott and a special guest appearance by pianist Bill Mays.

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets start at $39



February 26-March 14

+ Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 7:30 pm

+ Wednesday and Saturday at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm

+ Sunday at 1:30 pm

Capitol Steps

The Lighter Side of Politics 2021

The Capitol Steps are back with an all new mockery of democracy post-election 2020. Experience their unique brand of satirical comedy, rife with song parodies and skits curated from the headlines of the day.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $45

Sponsored by Donald and Linda Silpe



February 28 at 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Nella

(PEAK)

Venezuelan artist Nella, the 2019 Latin Grammy winner for Best New Artist, is wowing crowds with her striking voice and enchanting style. Blending folk influences from her Venezuelan roots with timeless coplas and flamenco of Southern Spain, she shares her distinctive, irresistible gift in every performance.

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets start at $39 Theatre Seating-style

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the

MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.

MARCH

March 1 at 8 pm (Monday)

Itzhak Perlman, Violin

Rohan De Silva, Piano

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series)

Program to be announced.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $39

Series sponsored bya??Leonard and Sophie Davis

Concert sponsored by Ari Rifkin

With support from SunSentinel

Beyond The Stage: Complimentary pre-performance talks will be pre-recorded and delivered via email before each performance.

Beyond the Stage is sponsored bya??Nancy and Jay Parker.



March 2 at 8 pm (Tuesday)

Dick Fox's Golden Boys...

Starring:

Frankie Avalon

Fabian

Bobby Rydell

Wildly popular teen idols from the '50s and '60s, Frankie Avalon, Fabian and Bobby Rydell are "The Golden Boys"-and together they thrill audiences with the songs that made them household names. This incredible concert features all-time greatest hits including Turn Me Loose, I'm A Man, Venus, De De Dinah, Volare and more.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $25

March 3 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

Kristin Chenoweth

For The Girls

Emmy and Tony award-winning Kristin Chenoweth treats audiences around the world to her signature vocals and alluring stage presence. Backed by her vast repertoire of music and theater, TV and film, Chenoweth performs, For The Girls, a heartfelt tribute to the greatest female singers throughout history.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $39

Sponsored by

Shelia Engelstein

Zelda Mason

With support from South Florida PBS

Note: The Kravis Center's Founder Members' Dinner at 5:30 pm is sponsored bya??Northern Trust.a??(Invitation Only)



March 4 at 11 am (Thursday)

Kravis Film & Literary Club

Julie Gilbert on

The Man Who Would Be King

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

Based on a short story by Rudyard Kipling, this adventure film follows the exploits of Peachy Carnehan (Michael Caine) and Danny Dravot (Sean Connery), English military officers stationed in India. Tired of life as soldiers, the two travel to the isolated land of Kafiristan, where they are ultimately embraced by the people and revered as rulers. After a series of misunderstandings, the natives come to believe that Dravot is a god, but he and Carnehan can't keep up their deception forever. (1975)

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets $52

Note: Admission includes water and a boxed lunch prepared by Catering by The Breakers at the Kravis Center.



March 4 at 8 pm (Thursday)

PROUD Tina:

The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner

Get the electrifying concert experience of Tina Turner, brimming with Tina hits from the 60s, 70s, 80s & 90s. The powerful raspy vocals, high-intensity dancing and thrilling stage presence live on stage, plus band, brass section, backing vocalists and dancers, make this the definitive tribute and a fabulous night out.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $25

Sponsored by Sharyn and Stuart Frankel



March 6 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Complexions Contemporary Ballet

Love Rocks

From Beethoven to Lenny Kravitz

(PEAK)

Complexions Contemporary Ballet redefines contemporary dance by serving up a groundbreaking mix of styles ranging from ballet to hip hop. This thrilling new show, Love Rocks, set to the music of Beethoven and Lenny Kravitz, is an invitation for us to celebrate love, humanity and our shared diversity.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $15

Sponsored by The Chastain Charitable Foundation

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the

MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Beyond the Stage: Join us for a free post-performance talk by Steven Caras on March 6.

Beyond the Stage is sponsored bya??Nancy and Jay Parker.



March 7 at 2 pm (Sunday)

Academy of St Martin in the Fields

Johannes Moser, Cello

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series)

+ Schubert/Overture in C minor, D. 8

+ Schumann/Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129

+ Sallinen/Chamber Music III, "The Nocturnal Dances of Don Juanquixote," Op. 58

+ Tchaikovsky/Serenade for Strings in C Major, Op. 48

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

Series sponsored bya??Leonard and Sophie Davis

Beyond The Stage: Complimentary pre-performance talks will be pre-recorded and delivered via email before each performance.

Beyond the Stage is sponsored bya??Nancy and Jay Parker.



March 7 at 8 pm (Sunday)

Sarge

Homeless to Hilarious

Adored for his off-the-cuff, rapid fire observational comedy, top comedian Sarge provides non-stop laughter in every performance. Enjoy an evening of his signature hilarity and high energy entertainment.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $15

With support from SunSentinel



March 9-14, 2021

+ Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 pm

+ Wednesday and Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm

+ Sunday at 2 pm

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

(Kravis On Broadway)

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. The show has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says it is "one of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history." The New York Times calls it "a gut-punching, breathtaking knockout of a musical." And NBC Nightly News declares the musical "an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond." DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Sponsored by

Stacey and Mark Levy

Bonnie Osher and Dr. Peter Sherman

Note: Individual tickets to all Kravis On Broadway presentations will be available for purchase in Fall of 2020



March 11 at 1:30 pm (Thursday)

Lecture Series:

A Tribute to Maria Callas Her Life and Great Performances

Lecturer: Dr. Roni Stein-Loreti

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

The legendary diva Maria Callas was one of the most highly acclaimed opera singers of the 20th century. Learn all about her incredible career and rise to fame and why the world continues to be enchanted by her extraordinary voice. This lecture will include some of Callas' greatest performances with renowned orchestras.

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets $25



March 15 at 8 pm (Monday)

Neil Sedaka

Celebrating 60 years in the spotlight, consummate musician and extraordinary vocalist Neil Sedaka takes the stage in an evening of unforgettable entertainment. Enjoy fan favorites such as Laughter in the Rain, Love Will Keep Us Together, Breaking Up is Hard to Do and more in this special concert.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

Sponsored by Donald M. Ephraim for the Donald M. Ephraim Family Foundation



March 16 at 8 pm (Tuesday)

Chris Botti

There's nothing like a Chris Botti concert. He's the complete package: a dazzling trumpeter performing everything from jazz to pop to rock, a brilliant bandleader who lets his players shine, and a born showman whose joy at being onstage is evident. See him live and you'll understand why musical stars from Sting to Paul Simon to Joni Mitchell have been eager to share the stage with him.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $29

Sponsored by Sunny Sessa in Loving Memory of Leonardo Sessa



March 17-18 at 7:30 pm (Wednesday and Thursday)

Magos Herrera & Brookyln Rider

Dreamers

(PEAK)

Mexican-born songstress Magos Herrera joins string quartet Brooklyn Rider to transport you on a musical journey reinterpreting classics from Mexico, Peru, Chile, Brazil and Spain in this one-of-a-kind performance.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $55

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the

MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.



March 19-20 at 7:30 pm (Friday and Saturday)

Kaki King

Modern Yesterdays

(PEAK)

In Modern Yesterdays, Kaki King continues to deconstruct and redefine the role of the solo instrumental artist. Experience this provocative multi-media performance that uses projection mapping to present the guitar as a tool that can shape both music and video content.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $35

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the

MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.



March 20-21 at 7:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Mays at the Movies

Starring Bill Mays

Enjoy an evening of movie music with pianist and composer Bill Mays. In this unique performance, Mays performs songs from classic movie soundtracks including Laura and An Affair to Remember, his original compositions featured in the movies Burn After Reading, The Fifth Estate, and soundtracks on which he played, Julie and Julia, Fargo, Godfather II, and more.

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets start at $39



March 21-22 at 7:30 pm (Sunday and Monday)

Hooray for Hollywood Part II

Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, and Liam Forde

A Revue Devised and Narrated by Barry Day

The cast of Hooray for Hollywood! is back with a whole new set of songs. Bing, Bob and Dotty hit the road, Fred Astaire switches partners to Rita Hayworth, Cyd Charisse and Leslie Caron and we meet Doris Day, Marilyn and Ethel Merman. Sinatra reminds us of his memorable movie moments and there's a new kid on the block, Elvis! As always, there's romance in the air as we recall The Way We Were - and hopefully, still are.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $35

CANCELED

March 22 at 8 pm (Monday)

Buffalo Philharmonic

JoAnn Falletta, Conductor

Pavel Šporcl, Violin

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series)



March 23 at 11:30 am (Tuesday)

Lunch & Learn:

Michael Feinstein Interviews A Very Special Surprise Guest

(A Kravis Center Cultural Society Event)

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

Join multi-Grammy Award nominee and master showman Michael Feinstein as he interviews a very special surprise guest!

Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion

Tickets: $95

Note: Admission includes lunch prepared by Catering by The Breakers at the Kravis Center.



March 23 at 8 pm (Tuesday)

Anka Sings Sinatra:

Back By Popular Demand!

A note from Paul Anka: "Back by popular demand! The Anka Sings Sinatra Tour will honor a great artist who has influenced me more than anyone else throughout my career, Frank Sinatra. It will also feature the hits that have spanned my career on this 62nd anniversary year. It will be a night filled with his songs, my songs, my way!"

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $45

Sponsored by

Mary L. Campbell

Diane and Richard Ross

March 24-28 (Wednesday through Sunday)

+ Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7:30 pm

+ Saturday at 2 pm & 7:30 pm

+ Sunday at 2 pm

The Golden Girls Show!

A Puppet Parody

Experience an evening of cheesecake, laughter, shoulder pads, sex and quick-witted put downs. From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes to Rose's tales from St. Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life, enjoy all the fun of The Golden Girls in this hilarious show.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $49



March 24 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

Kravis Center Pops

With Michael Feinstein

Intimately Sinatra with Surprise Special Guest

Michael Feinstein and The Kravis Center Pops Orchestra are proud to perform some of Sinatra's most beloved arrangements and a few that have not been heard live for over 50 years, including Nelson Riddle's arrangements of From Here To Eternity, Three Coins In The Fountain, and swinging classics like Come Fly With Me and Nice And Easy.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $39

Sponsored by

Roberta and Stanley Bogen

Roberta and Paul Kozloff



CANCELED

March 25 at 8 pm (Thursday)

BEAUTIFUL

The Carole King Musical

Note: Rescheduled from the 2019/2020 season



March 26 at 7 pm (Friday)

Showcase The Writing

Host: Julie Gilbert

The Writers' Academy at the Kravis Center

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

Showcase The Writing, hosted by Julie Gilbert and open to the public, showcases talented new writers. Selected members of The Writers' Academy will present all genres of work.

Cohen Pavilion

Tickets $10



March 26 at 7 pm (Friday)

Gospel Gala

Tye Tribbett

(A Kravis Center Community Outreach Event)

Hosted by the Kravis Center's Community Relations Committee

Heralded as one of the most relevant voices in this generation, multi-Grammy and Soul Train Award winner Tye Tribbett brings his enormous gift to the stage in this special event. Charismatic, energetic and dynamic, Tribbett will perform everything from praise songs to African rhythms and captivating gospel hits.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $15



March 27 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Pink Martini

Featuring China Forbes

Featuring a dozen musicians with songs in 25 languages, Pink Martini has sold more than 3 million albums worldwide. With vocals by China Forbes, who has performed at venues around the world, including Carnegie Hall and Red Rocks, this little orchestra crosses the genres of classical, pop, Latin and jazz.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $29

Sponsored by Ann and Robert Fromer



March 28 at 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Rodgers & Hammerstein's

SOUTH PACIFIC

Love transcends the harsh realities of war and prejudice in this sweeping Pulitzer Prize- winning tale centered around two unlikely love affairs.

Set on a tropical island during World War II, this timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein classic features some of the most beautiful music ever composed including Some Enchanted Evening, I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair and more.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35



March 29 at 7:30 pm (Monday)

Randall Goosby, Violin

A Florida Debut

(Young Artists Classical Series)

Randall Goosby made his first solo performance at the age of 9 with the Jacksonville Symphony and then, at thirteen, performed with the New York Philharmonic as part of their Young People's Concert. Astounding audiences with his virtuosity, Goosby was awarded first place in the 2018 Young Concert Artists International Auditions among other accolades. Join him as he shares his remarkable talent in his Florida Debut.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets: The Young Artists Series is offered at $60 for all three performances for a savings of $36 off the individual ticket price. Beginning November 16, remaining individual tickets are available at $32 each.

Young Artists Series sponsored by Harriett M. Eckstein New Art Fund Concert support from The Raymond and Bessie Kravis Foundation

March 30 at 1:30 pm (Tuesday)

Lecture Series:

Divine Connections: History of Freedom's Call

Lecturer: William "Bill" Nix

(ArtSmart Continuing Arts Education)

The spiritual, rhythmic, and hidden history of the African-American journey towards "freedom." Freedom's march for African-Americans did not begin nor end with the Civil Rights Movement. The struggle to be free began centuries before Rosa Parks said "No." This fascinating journey, from before 1619, shows the divine connection in America's struggle to live up to its word, as the "Land of the Free."

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets $25



March 30-April 4, 2021

+ Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 pm

+ Wednesday and Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm

+ Sunday at 2 pm

ANASTASIA

(Kravis On Broadway)

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to the Kravis Center at last! From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Sponsored by

Mr. George T. Elmore and Ms. Marti LaTour

Mr. and Mrs. George W. Weaver

Note: Individual tickets to all Kravis On Broadway presentations will be available for purchase in Fall of 2020

APRIL

April 2-3 at 7:30 pm (Friday and Saturday)

Mountainfilm On Tour

(PEAK)

Experience a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films curated from the annual Mountainfilm Festival held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colorado. A Mountainfilm host will introduce each film, followed by a discussion after the presentation.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $22

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.



April 3 at 10:30 am (Saturday)

Mountainfilm On Tour

(Family Fare)

Bring the children to enjoy these action-packed and culturally rich documentaries carefully selected from the Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colorado. Each film seeks to inspire children and families to create a better world. Ages 3+

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $5 • General Admission

Sponsored by The Stiller Family Foundation



April 9 at 6:30 pm & 9:30 pm (Friday)

Roberto Fonseca

YESUN

(PEAK)

Grammy-nominated Cuban pianist, vocalist and composer, Roberto Fonseca takes the stage to perform hits from his newest album YESUN. Combining Afro-Cuban rhythms and jazz, Fonseca continues to astound audiences with his incomparable talent.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $39

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.



April 10-11 at 7:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Anthony Nunziata Amore:

The Greatest Love Songs

Globally renowned jazz and pop singer, Anthony Nunziata brings his soulful lyrical style to some of the most romantic songs ever written. Get lost in his rich tenor voice as he performs favorites including Can't Take My Eyes Off of You, The Very Thought of You, some original pieces and much more.

Helen K. Persson Hall

Tickets start at $35



April 12 at 8 pm (Monday)

Johnny Mathis

65 Years of Romance

Celebrating his 65th Year in the music industry, legendary singer Johnny Mathis is "The Voice of Romance." A sublime vocalist whose approach to pop music eclipses passing fads and trends, Mathis has performed songs for stage and film to golden era jazz standards, contemporary pop hits, and holiday music, all of which has assured his reputation as one of the most enduring vocalists in music history.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $30

Sponsored by Albert J. Berger and Carol B. Auerbach

Note: Rescheduled from the 2019/2020 season



April 16 at 8 pm (Friday)

Ledisi's Nina & Me

Honoring Nina Simone

Ledisi's Nina & Me is a beautifully orchestrated mixture of classical, jazz and rhythm & blues with a riveting narrative of the musical bond between an artist from one era influenced by a legend from the past. Ledisi revisits her roots in jazz while performing her classics reimagined with strings and big band horns while honoring one of her greatest inspirations, the great Nina Simone.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $29



April 17 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Terry Fator

For the past 10 years at the Mirage Hotel, Terry Fator has sold out night after night with a show featuring his cast of characters that includes everyone from an impersonating Turtle to Elton John to Elvis. In addition to winning America's Got Talent, Fator has won Las Vegas's best show, best all-around performer, best family show and best overall show.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $29

Sponsored by

Jane and John Shalam

Voxx International Corporation



April 21-25, 2021

+ Wednesday and Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm

+ Thursday and Friday at 8 pm

+ Sunday at 2 pm & 7:30 pm

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN

(Kravis On Broadway)

Based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is a breathtaking production that celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen. Featuring the Grammy Award winning, #1 hit song Up Where We Belong, and a score based on the 1980's catalogue of music that gave voice to a generation, the live stage production is a new adaptation by multiple Tony Award® nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), based on the original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart. The musical is directed by Scanlan with choreography by Broadway sensation Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night

with Janis Joplin). Zack Mayo's got smarts and a body built for US Navy pilot boot camp, but he also has too much swagger... until he meets a drill sergeant who's determined to drill his arrogance out of him. Zack finds comfort in the arms of a local factory girl. But it isn't until tragedy befalls a fellow candidate that Zack learns the importance of love and friendship and finds the courage to be his best self and win the heart of the woman he loves. A sweeping romance that lifts you up where you belong.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Sponsored by Julie and Amin Khoury

Note: Individual tickets to all Kravis On Broadway presentations will be available for purchase in Fall of 2020



April 24-25 at 7:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Quinteto Astor Piazzolla

Feel the exhilaration of the music that revolutionized tango as these five virtuoso soloists magnificently interpret the vast repertoire of legendary composer Astor Piazzolla. Capturing the true aesthetic of Piazzolla's sound, Quinteto Astor Piazzolla brings their passion and artistry to the stage for this special performance.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $39



April 28 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

Dorrance Dance

Myelination

(PEAK)

New York City's award-winning tap dance company, Dorrance Dance, shares their passion and artistry in Myelination, featuring original, live music by Donovan Dorrance and Gregory Richardson with vocalist Aaron Marcellus. Experience this electric performance as dancers go from solos to duets, taking risks and challenging gravity.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $20

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the

MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.

Beyond the Stage: Join us for a free post-performance talk by Steven Caras on April 28.

Beyond the Stage is sponsored bya??Nancy and Jay Parker.

MAY

May 5 at 7:30 pm (Wednesday)

Pablo Sáinz-Villegas

Worldwide sensation Pablo Sáinz-Villegas is adored by fans for his irresistible exuberance and virtuosity. Discover why he's revered as the "soul of the Spanish guitar" in this one-of-a-kind evening of entertainment.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $39



May 5 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

Rain

A Tribute to the Beatles

In celebration of the anniversary of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, in addition to all your early Beatles favorites. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is "the next best thing to seeing the Beatles" (Associated Press). Experience the worlds' most iconic band and come celebrate the best of Abbey Road with Rain-A Tribute to the Beatles.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $20

Sponsored by Wilmington Trust

With support from WPEC CBS 12

Note: Rescheduled from the 2019/2020 season



May 7 at 7 pm (Friday)

Spotlight on Young Musicians

(A Kravis Center Community Outreach Event In partnership with the Youth Orchestra of Palm Beach County, the School District of Palm Beach County and the Palm Beach County Music Teachers' Association)

Crossing the threshold from practice to the stage is every music student's dream, and the Kravis Center has been helping to make these dreams come true for 29 years. Since 1992, after a youth orchestra founder and educators from two Palm Beach County groups collaborated with the Center to create Spotlight on Young Musicians, scores of dedicated students have performed in Dreyfoos Hall. The popular annual event not only showcases emerging talent but also promotes the excellent music programs within area schools.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall

Tickets: $10 in Advance (Tickets go on sale on October 23)

$12 Day of Performance



May 11-16, 2021

+ Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 pm

+ Wednesday and Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm

+ Sunday at 2 pm

MEAN GIRLS

(Kravis On Broadway)

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. New York Magazine cheers, "MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Note: Individual tickets to all Kravis On Broadway presentations will be available for purchase in Fall of 2020



May 19 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

One Night of Queen

Performed by Gary Mullen and The Works

We Will Rock You with this incredible night of Queen hits. Gary Mullen and The Works, who've been performing Queen hits around the world since 2002, recreate the look and sound of the legendary rock band in this one-of-a-kind experience.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $25

Sponsored by Eileen Berman and Jay Bauer

Note: Rescheduled from the 2019/2020 season

JUNE

June 6 at 7 pm (Sunday)

Kravis Center Dream Awards

Celebrating High School Musical Excellence

The next big star may live on your street! The Kravis Center Dream Awards recognizes two outstanding Palm Beach County musical theater students, who will perform with other talented teens in this exciting showcase that applauds individual artistry in singing, dancing and acting. The two local award winners, among more than 3 million students who have taken part in Kravis Center arts education programs since 1992, will be given the opportunity to participate in the Jimmy Awards (the National High School Musical Theatre Awards) in New York City summer 2021.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets: $15 (on sale October 23)



June 12 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Bill Maher

He's irrepressible, opinionated and of course, politically incorrect. Host of HBO's Real Time, comedian Bill Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Join him for an evening of hilarity.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $39

Note: Rescheduled from the 2019/2020 season

NOTE:

Visit kravis.org/performance-calendar for the most up to date 2020-2021 season line-up.

