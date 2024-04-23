Actors' Playhouse Raises $225,000 At The 33rd Annual Reach For The Stars Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, April 20th, the historic Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables welcomed over 600 patrons for the Actors' Playhouse 33rd Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction presented by Lexus of Kendall. This highly anticipated event, a highlight of South Florida's cultural calendar, showcased a bustling auditorium filled with both live and silent auction items. Guests indulged in the culinary delights of Coral Gables, provided by 28 esteemed restaurants, while enjoying an open bar sponsored by Bacardi U.S.A.

Hosted by Actors' Playhouse Founding Board Chairman Dr. Lawrence E. Stein and Executive Producing Director Barbara S. Stein, the gala honored Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava for her outstanding commitment to the arts community of South Florida. Notable attendees included Coral Gables Vice Mayor Rhonda Anderson and City Commissioners Melissa Castro and Ariel Fernandez, City of North Miami Beach Commissioner Daniela Jean, Former Commissioner Sally A. Heyman, Former Coral Gables Mayors Dorothy Thomson and Don Slesnick, Director of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs Marialaura Leslie, Former Miami-Dade County Public Schools Dr. Marta Pérez and Presidential Inaugural Poet, National Humanities Medal Recipient and the first-ever poet laureate of Miami-Dade County Richard Blanco.

The live auction, led by Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco and Craig Bozorth, kicked off after a vibrant set by Funk Pedal, featuring Von Henry on vocals, Don Slesnick III on guitar and Michael Curtis on bass. Special performances by Young Talent Big Dreams Allstars Joshua Safont and Shantel Ruiz added to the evening's excitement showcasing the company's important programming of talented young artists.

The popular auction is the major fundraising event for Actors' Playhouse. This year's funds of $225,000 will be dedicated to the company's youth programming, which educates and enriches the lives of over 60,000 children annually.

Headlining this year's auction was a one-year lease for a 2024 Lexus RX 350 provided by Lexus of Kendall. Other highlights included extravagant voyages provided by Azamara Cruises, worldwide travel packages from Delta Air Lines (the official airlines of Actors' Playhouse), a once-in-a-lifetime tour of the Périgord region of France courtesy of SLL Perigord Travel, and an impressive array of over 200 live and silent auction items, ranging from exotic getaways and sumptuous staycations to exclusive dining experiences, rare jewelry pieces, unique artwork, and more - all generously contributed on behalf of the theatre.

Participating restaurants included renowned establishments such as 450 Gradi, ABC Bartending Schools, Bacardi U.S.A., Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, Armstrong Jazz House, Benihana, Bulla Gastrobar, Caffe Abbracci, CalaMillor Gourmet Experience, Catering by Les, Catering by Lovables, CrêpeMaker, Edda's Cake Designs, Fogo de Chão, John Martin's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Morton's The Steakhouse, Mister Ice Guy, Pincho, Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar, R Catering & Events, Salumeria 104, Sawa Restaurant & Lounge, Seasons 52, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, The Capital Burger, Tropical Chinese Restaurant, TUR Kitchen, Vinya Table, Wild Fork and Zucca.

With the close of a successful 33rd Annual Reach for the Stars Gala Auction, Actors' Playhouse is already planning next year's Gala Auction which will take place on April 26, 2025. For additional information on how to get involved contact Development and Engagement Director Jackie Zucker at (305) 444-9293 ext. 133 or email at jzucker@actorsplayhouse.org.

For the latest updates on Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, follow the company on Facebook @actorsplayhouse, Instagram @apmiracletheatre and YouTube @actorsplayhousecg. Join the conversation using #SupportTheMiracle.