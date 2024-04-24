Coconut Grove Arts Festival Reveals New Executive Board for 2024-25

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Coconut Grove Arts and Historic Society, producers of the annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival, have announced the appointment of its 2024-25 Executive Committee. This leadership committee is responsible for driving forward the organization’s mission to support the arts community as hosts of one of the nation’s largest outdoor fine arts events.

The Board of Directors oversees all aspects of the operation of the annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. The event is one of the top 10 art festivals in the U.S., drawing tens of thousands of attendees each year.

Proceeds of this world-renowned festival – now entering its 61st year – help fund year-round arts programs including scholarships for local high school and college art students, an emerging artist mentoring program, and other initiatives promoting arts education in South Florida.

Comprising accomplished leaders with diverse expertise in their respective fields, each member of the newly appointed Executive Committee brings a wealth of experience and insight to steer the Coconut Grove Arts Festival toward continued success and excellence. The Executive team includes Chairman Dave Hill Jr., Chair-Elect Pam Mayer, Treasurer Flavio Carillo, Secretary Marshall Steingold, and Past Chair Michelle Barton King.

Mr. Hill expressed excitement about the 2024-25 Executive Committee, stating, “I am thrilled to work alongside such a distinguished group of individuals at the heart of our Board of Directors. By driving sustained innovation and growth of our much-loved festival and year-long philanthropic programs, we look forward to delivering outstanding value to our community – artists, art students, supporters, and art collectors.”

With a long history of service in the Coconut Grove community, volunteering at the festival since the age of 10 working alongside his father, Board Member Emeritus Dave Hill, Sr. For him, the opportunity to serve on the Coconut Grove Arts Festival Board of Directors – and now as Chairman – is truly a labor of love.

Spanning three days over Presidents’ Day weekend, the annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival is a top-ranked international outdoor festival celebrating the fine arts with live performances, interactive arts activations, and culinary arts experiences along Coconut Grove’s bay-front streets. The highly popular event presents the works of nearly 285 internationally known and jury-selected artists across multiple visual categories. For information, visit https://www.cgaf.com/.