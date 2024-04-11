Ben Platt Will Embark on 'The Honeymind Tour' Beginning This Summer; Full List of Dates!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ben Platt will embark on “The Honeymind Tour” playing across North America this summer. Kicking off July 18 in Boston, MA and making stops at marquee venues including the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, two nights at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, and two nights at Massey Hall in Toronto, ON. Brandy Clark, GRAMMY winner and songwriter for the Tony-winning Broadway musical Shucked, will support on all dates.

Subscribe today to receive first access to tickets at benplattmusic.com. Presale tickets are available starting Tuesday, April 16th at 10A local with all tickets available at the general on-sale Thursday, April 18th at 10am local.

Ben Platt will offer a limited number of VIP packages for his fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise, a meet & greet with Ben and more. Visit benplattmusic.com for more info.

Along with “The Honeymind Tour” announcement, Ben Platt has also released his newest single "Cherry On Top." Produced by 9x GRAMMY Award winner Dave Cobb, “Cherry On Top” follows last month's release of “Andrew.” Both songs will be featured on Platt's highly anticipated new album Honeymind, the platinum-selling artist's most introspective and unfiltered project to date. Honeymind will be released May 31 via Interscope Records.

“I'm thrilled to be taking my show on the road! Performing my music live is what I cherish most, and I can't wait to sing and connect with fans all over the country in such beautiful theaters and outdoors spaces,” says Ben Platt. “I especially can't wait to sing songs from my new album Honeymind, as it's a record I've been dying to perform in person. I'm beyond honored to have Brandy Clark on the road with me. We had the pleasure of writing a duet together for the upcoming album, and she is such an incredibly special artist, brilliant songwriter and icon of queer Americana.”

The North American tour will follow Platt's exclusive concert residency at Broadway's recently refurbished Palace Theatre. The residency, directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden who collaborated with Platt on the 2023 Tony Award-winning revival of Parade which also earned Platt a Tony nomination, will play Tuesday, May 28 through Saturday, June 15 for 18 performances only.

Tour Dates

May 28 – June 15 New York, NY The Palace Theatre

June 18 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

June 20 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center

June 21 Philadelphia, PA Academy of Music

June 23 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap

June 25 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

June 26 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

June 28 Highland Park, IL Ravinia

June 29 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre

June 30 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater

July 2 Columbus, OH Mershon Auditorium

July 6 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

July 7 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

July 9 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

July 11 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

July 12 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall

July 15 Denver, CO Buell Theatre

July 16 Salt Lake City, UT The Eccles Theater

July 17 Salt Lake City, UT The Eccles Theater

July 20 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

July 21 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre

July 23 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

July 25 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

July 26 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre

July 27 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall

About Ben Platt

Tony, GRAMMY® and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt made his highly anticipated return to the New York Stage as Leo Frank in Parade at the City Center which transitioned to the Broadway stage. The riveting musical opened to rave reviews and led to Platt’s second Tony Award nomination. Most recently Ben starred in the film Theater Camp, which is co-written by Platt, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Nick Lieberman inspired by their popular 2020 short film by the same name.

An accomplished recording artist, Platt has released two albums previously – 2019’s Sing To Me and 2021’s Reverie. He completed a hugely successful solo tour following the release of Reverie which saw him headlining sellout crowds at such important venues as The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden and others.

Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his groundbreaking performance as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen and later went on to reprise his role in the Universal film adaption alongside Julianne Moore and Amy Adams. Ben starred in the highly popular Netflix series by Ryan Murphy, The Politician where he served as the executive producer on the series – his performance in Season 1 earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and the show received a nomination for Best Comedy. Additionally, Platt began filming alongside Beanie Feldstein, Merrily We Roll Along which will be shot over a 20-year period, directed by Richard Linklater. Last fall, Platt was seen in the Amazon film, The People We Hate at The Wedding alongside Allison Janney and Kristen Bell. Other film and TV highlights include Pitch Perfect 1 & 2, Ricky & the Flash, The Premise and a guest appearance on Will & Grace.