Spotlight: IMAGINE THE BEATLES WITH LIVE ORCHESTRA at Au-Rene Theater

"The World's Best Beatles Tribute with Live Orchestra!" - BroadwayWorld

Imagine The Beatles live in concert with a symphony orchestra. Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles comes to the Broward Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Experience over two dozen of The Beatles’ greatest hits with the South Florida Symphony Orchestra and four musicians who look and sound just like the original Fab Four!

Hear "Penny Lane" with a live trumpet section, experience the beauty of "Yesterday" with acoustic guitar and string quartet.

It’s the best of The Beatles, from the early years on through the solo years, accompanied by the South Florida Symphony Orchestra conducted by Maestra Sebrina Alfonso. Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles.