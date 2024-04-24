Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Miami's Theatrically Different Company LakehouseRanchDotPNG is back with their third season. After two successful seasons of programming, the company has been invited to produce at Main Street Players' production house located in Miami Lake's Main Street Shopping Center.

After a massive success last season, LakehouseRanchDotPNG returns with its second annual DotPDF Reading Series. Artistic Director Brandon Urrutia says "DotPDF was a success and we're thrilled to be bringing it back as a way to keep introducing talented playwrights to our vibrant theatrical community." DotPDF will present readings of a new play every month from May to August. Kicking off the series in May is Daniel Prillman's Art Duty, a comedic absurdist piece that asks questions in regard to how society values art and human life. June presents The Made No Maker by Rudi Goblen. The world's turned upside down cake as the White-Teeths devour everything in sight. Cue and his friends now need to learn how to save themselves as his Dying Mother and Dead Daddy build him a bunker before their time is up. July will bring in LakhouseRanchDotPNG's first concert reading with Spelling Club by Danielle Breitstein. Three witches, two demons, one spelling bee trophy, deep in the heart of Texas. This pop-punk musical follows three teenage witches who navigate their Texas high school's competitive academic environment. Ending DotPDF this year in August is Resident Playwright Rachel Greene's John Deserves to Die. All is calm until Theater Department favorite Professor Daniel Holmes casts unassuming freshman Laura Vogel as Carol in his Spring production of David Mamet's Oleanna. In this decidedly murderous exploration into the devilish intricacies of sex, power, consent, and gender politics in academia, three students take control in asking: If Carol was telling the story, wouldn't John deserve to die?

Also in July is a one night presentation of White Rabbit, Red Rabbit by Nassim Soleimanpour. With no rehearsals, no director, no set; an actor reads the script cold for the first time at performance time. Forbidden to leave his country, playwright Nassim Soleimanpour distilled the experience of an entire generation in a wild, utterly original play. A generation born amidst the hardship of the Iran-Iraq war. A generation of computer-literate, well-informed young people who have never known an Iran other than the Islamic Republic.

LakeHouseRanchDotPNG's mainstage season kicks off in August with Have you seen Boomer? by Robert Kerr. Have you seen Boomer? had its world premiere in Turkey and is returning to Miami after being a part of the inaugural DotPDF Series. Have you seen Boomer? is an absurdist piece that highlights the repetition of Jess and Marc's relationship where they are forced to grapple with the questions, feelings, and secrets, both mundane and profound, that they have avoided confronting for too long. This show is slated to be directed by Karina Batchelor.

In October, Resident Playwright Riley Elton-McCarthy's horror play Ragweeds. The creeper vines of West Virginia have been growing. A Stag is born. Hazel and Izy meet in the Appalachian Mountains and are on the hunt for cryptid only known as... Mothman. This show's director will be announced at a later time.

December will hold the Regional Premiere of Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyiest by New York Playwright Andy Boyd. After a successful premiere at the Tank in New York City, Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist traces the forty-year story of Lev Trachtenberg from idealistic radical to hard-core conservative. This horrifies his one-time comrades, who wonder: has Lev abandoned his old ideals, or held onto them too tightly as the world around him changed? Three Scenes is a play about politics, literature, and the corrosive power of success in America. David Walters of Front Row Center says, "Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist is a battleground of political concepts and a great show to bring a friend if you both like the theater of ideas and do not shudder at a discussion of a permanent societal revolution. You'll both walk away reflecting and talking long into the night." This show is slated to be directed by Artistic Director Brandon Urrutia.

Closing Lakehouse's third season in January is fan favorite Resident Playwright Mackenzie Raine's final show of their residency: Four Coloring, an absurdist look at the process America takes to design and build a new American flag. Featuring four artists chosen for different reasons, can one of them create a design America approves of? Also slated to be directed by Brandon Urrutia.

LakehouseRanchDotPNG is excited to share these exciting works with the South Florida community. While we are in a new space, Lakehouse is happy to announce that we will continue offering every ticket to our performances for only $20.

Additionally, Lakehouse is introducing our new membership program that gives patrons access to not only upcoming programming but also our Lakehouse@Home catalog of recordings! The $100 Memberships will include one ticket to every production in the season. Members who wish to bring a friend will also have access to purchase additional $10 tickets for their selected performances.

ABOUT LakeHouseRanchDotPNG

At LakeHouseRanchDotPng our mission is to create and showcase absurdist and experimental new work in South Florida. We are passionate about theatre and believe that it has the power to transform lives. Our goal is to bring the best of Absurdism and Experimentalism to our audiences and to make it accessible to everyone.