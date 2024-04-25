Pompano Beach Arts to Celebrate Haitian Heritage Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The month of May is nationally recognized as Haitian Heritage Month, and Pompano Beach Arts will honor the artistic influence of the beautiful Caribbean nation with some very special events, held at various venues throughout the city. Spanning everything from visual art through dance and music, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“We are delighted to pay tribute to the art and culture of Haitian heritage here in Pompano Beach, home of many Haitian Americans,” said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. “We invite you to enjoy our vibrant events, which celebrate the dynamic contributions of Haitian culture to the global community.”

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

May 3, 2024 | Old Town Untapped | 6-10 pm| Free

Belkod/DD Keys Project

Consisting of two world renowned musicians, this duo features guitarist Belkod from the #1 Haitian party band KLASS, as well as keyboardist DD Keys from the crowd favorite band of WID. Together these extraordinary performers come together to bring a fun and energetic synthesis of Haitian music infused with all the joy and artistry that the culture embodies.

BaCA AiR Featured Artist: Louiveste La Croix

La Croix will be meeting guests and showcasing his exhibition Express Culture.

Louiveste La Croix is an artist born in Haiti and currently based in South Florida. He is a mixed-media artist who uses acrylics, watercolor, and gouache to portray his vision, which ranges from abstract expressionism to surrealism to applied impressions. La Croix uses art to convey life messages and highlight spiritual truths. The Miami creative considers his art to be therapeutic relief and an autotelic experience, one which has an end, or purpose, in itself. Through taking risks and expressing himself in an authentic way, he hopes others are able to achieve healing through his art.

Express Culture Exhibition by Louiveste La Croix | Until May 30 | Free

Step into a captivating exploration of Haitian heritage and revolutionary spirit through the artistic lens of Louiveste La Croix. This exhibition pays homage to iconic figures and pivotal moments in Haitian history, celebrating the resilience and creativity of a culture shaped by change and revolution. His evocative artworks serve as windows to Haiti's revolutionary past, each stroke a testament to the indomitable leaders like Toussaint Louverture and Jean Baptiste Du Sable. Through La Croix's masterful creations, discover a realm where enlightenment meets creativity, where history intertwines with art, and where every piece resonates with the heartbeat of a nation.

Konpa Pompano at Ali Cultural Center | May 10, 2024| 6-10 pm| $15

Konpa (compás) is a dance style that originated in Haiti during the 1950s. Konpa Pompano will follow the format of Pompano’s popular dance events series Baila Pompano, with a one-hour instructor-led dance class with dancers from KOTR Konpa Dance Studio, followed by a dance party with music from DJ Mike Cooley. This lively program will engage and elevate both beginners and seasoned dancers alike. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at this upbeat and enjoyable evening that starts at 6 pm and continues through the night until 10 pm. Tickets are $15.

Express Culture: Revelry Night “Ayiti Cheri” | May 17 | 6-10 pm| Free

Immerse yourself in Haitian heritage at a dynamic celebration featuring an open mic night showcasing Haiti’s essence through music and dance. Enjoy a mesmerizing performance by Inez Barlatier and her family band, who will ignite the space with vibrant rhythms, and embrace the spirit of Haiti through colorful costumes and traditional dances.

Inez Barlatier is an Ayisyen-American singer, songwriter, musician and actor. Her music is inspired by her Ayisyen (also known as French Creole) heritage and has been featured in award-winning films. Her children’s show, AYITI: Stories & Songs from Haiti, has educated and entertained children and families across the Americas with interactive singing, drumming, dancing and storytelling. She is currently an actress in ongoing theater plays, F.Punk Junkies (Teo Castellanos), IAMME (Adrienne Arsht Center) & Sharing Grandmothers (FundArte). Inez's work has been featured internationally, as well as in her hometown of Miami, including CBS 4 News, NBC 6 News, WSFL-TV, Island TV, PBS, NPR, WLRN, WDNA, III Points Music Festival, Miami New Times and The Miami Herald.

Surreal Harmonies: When Art Defies Boundaries by Andy Beauchamp

Ali Cultural Center through May 31 | Free

Step into a world where art transcends the ordinary and music sets us free. Surreal Harmonies is a visual symphony that explores the extraordinary within the everyday. Immerse yourself in the realm of surrealism as Beauchamp breathes life into the mundane, making the ordinary defy its intended purpose. Through the incorporation of musical instruments, he blends the universal language of music with the vivid strokes of my paintings. Join in this captivating journey where Beauchamp’s creations resonate deeply and invite you to see the world through the harmonious lens of art and music.

Learn more at www.pompanobeacharts.org.