Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County to Live Stream Israeli Independence Day Concert Featuring Rami Feinstein

The Jewish community may not be able to physically get together with thousands of others in the Jewish community, but this is the perfect time to connect online. Celebrate your pride in the State of Israel's 72nd anniversary with a live musical performance from Israel by renowned singer-songwriter Rami Feinstein, exclusively for the Palm Beaches.

Rami and his band have developed a diverse following over the last decade during which he toured the U.S. several times and has released three popular albums in Israel. His music is influenced by American artists such as Dave Matthews, Paul Simon, John Mayer and Jason Mraz.

Watch live on Federation's Facebook Page or on their website. The event is part of Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County's annual IsraelDays series which celebrates the vibrancy of the state of Israel, its history, culture and independence.

Yom HaAtzmaut: Israeli Independence Day

Tuesday, April 28 at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/jewishpalmbeach





