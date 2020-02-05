Carbonell Awards Is Accepting Nominations For 2020 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarship

Donald R. Walters, Esq., board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theatre & Arts Honors, today announced that the nonprofit cultural organization is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarship Program. The selection of recipients is based on talent, experience and demonstrated commitment to the theatre.

Scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors who have achieved a minimum 2.5 GPA and are intending to enroll in college to pursue a degree in theatre or journalism. The funds will be disbursed to the students selected when they have enrolled in college.

The scholarships will be presented during the 44th Annual Carbonell Awards Ceremony on April 6, 2020, at Lauderhill Performing Arts Center in Lauderhill, FL. One student from each of three South Florida Counties, Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach will receive scholarships ranging from $1,000-$3,000.

The deadline to nominate for Carbonell scholarships is February 12, 2020. The application form, instructions and scoring criteria can be found at www.carbonellawards.org.

The scholarship is named for Jack Zink (1947-2008) who was a major voice in South Florida entertainment coverage for more than three decades. During his long career, he was employed as entertainment editor, columnist, critic and reporter at each of South Florida's major newspapers - The South Florida Sun-Sentinel, The Miami Herald, The Palm Beach Post & Evening Times and The Fort Lauderdale News. Mr. Zink was the founder and a past president of the Carbonell Awards, a past president of The American Theatre Critics Association, and during his lifetime was a recipient of both the Sun-Sentinel newspaper's highest honor, The Fred Pettijohn Award, given annually to the publication's top reporters, and South Florida's George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts.

For the 44th Annual Carbonell Awards, Palm Beach Dramaworks shows earned a record-breaking 29 nominations overall, the most of any theater in the tri-county region. Zoetic Stage received 20 nominations, the most for any theater in Miami-Dade County, and Slow Burn Theatre Company in Fort Lauderdale earned 12 nominations, the most of any theater in Broward County. Out of more than 80 shows that opened in 2019 at regional theaters, 62 were eligible for nominations.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You