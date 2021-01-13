Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards! Orpheus Musical Theatre & More Take Home Prizes!

Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!

The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.

BroadwayWorld is committed to supporting local theatre in 2021 (and beyond!) If you have a show coming up we'd love to include you in our local listings. Submit one here.

Want to submit a news story/press release about your upcoming 2021 performances? Submit it here.

Are you a theatre industry member? Sign up for our Industry newsletter ! Join here.

Lookin for a digital theatre program solution for your upcoming season? Check out Stage Mag.

Want to be notified when nominations open for 2021? Sign up here!

Check Out The 2020 Ottawa Award Winners!

Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - KYMTC - 2019

Best Theatre Staff

Orpheus Musical Theatre

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Orpheus Musical Theatre

Costume Design of the Decade

Lu-Anne Connell - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Toto Too Theatre - 2017

Dancer Of The Decade

Cooper Dunn - FALSETTOS - Orpheus musical theatre - 2019

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Michael Gareau - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT; SISTER ACT - Tototoo - 2017; Orpheus Musical Theatre - 2019

Director of a Play of the Decade

Josh Kemp - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE; BENT - ottawa little theatre - 2018; Toto too - 2019

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Orpheus Musical Theatre

Lighting Design of the Decade

Kevin Colwell - NEWSIES - KYMTC - 2019

Most Improved Theatre Company

ASNY (Ain't Seen Nothing Yet)

Performer Of The Decade

Cooper Dunn - FALSETTOS - Orpheus - 2019

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Toto Too - 2017

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Ottawa Little theatre - 2020

Set Design Of The Decade

Bonnie Selleck - NEWSIES - KYMTC - 2019

Sound Design of the Decade

John Cybanski - LES MISERABLES; MARY POPPINS; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST; THE LITTLE MERMAID - ASNY - 2015; 2017; 2019; 2020

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Orpheus Musical Theatre

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Orpheus Musical Theatre

Vocalist Of The Decade

Skye MacDiarmid - NEXT TO NORMAL - Indie Women Productions - 2015

The 2020 Regional Awards are also brought to you by BroadwayWorld Stage Door!

Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more. It's the perfect holiday gift for Broadway loving family, friends, or yourself!

Upon launch, we're featuring over 100 stars of the theater including Orfeh & Andy Karl, Aaron Lazar, Adam Jacobs, Adrienne Walker, Ali Ewoldt, Andrea Macasaet, Annelise May Baker, Arielle Jacobs, Bethany Tesarck, Bianca Marroquin, Brittney Johnson, Chilina Kennedy, CJ Pawlikowski, Corey Mach, Courtney Reed, Dana Steingold, Danny Becker, Danny Quadrino, Dee Roscioli, DeLaney Westfall, Adrianna Hicks, Desi Oakley, Devon Hadsell, Drew Gasparini, Drew Seeley, Edred Utomi, Elena Ricardo, Fergie L. Philippe, Gavin Lee, Haiden Pederson, Hannah Cruz, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jared Goldsmith, Jenn Colella, JJ Niemann, John Bolton, Jonalyn Saxer, Kate Rockwell, Kerry Butler, Kristin Stokes, Krystina Alabado, Laura Osnes, Lauren Molina, Lauren Zakrin, Lesli Margherita, Liz Callaway, Laura Bell Bundy, Mandy Gonzalez, Taylor Louderman, Alice Ripley, Stephanie Torns, Mariah Rose Faith, Max von Essen, Megan Levine, Michael Lee Brown, Nic Rouleau, Nick Adams, Nico DeJesus, Patti Murin, Ryan Steele, Samantha Massell, Samantha Pauly, Sasha Hutchings, Syndee Winters, Telly Leung, Tommy Bracco, Tyler Joseph Ellis, Kyle Taylor Parker and Zachary Noah Piser. Plus more stars to be announced!