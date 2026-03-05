Great Canadian Theatre Company Unveils 2026–2027 Season

🎭 NEW! Ottawa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ottawa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Great Canadian Theatre Company has announced its 2026–2027 season, featuring five productions running from October 2026 through May 2027.

The season will open with Rogers v. Rogers (October 20–November 1, 2026), a Crow's Theatre production adapted for the stage by Michael Healey from Alexandra Posadzki’s book Rogers v. Rogers: The Battle for Control of Canada's Telecom Empire. Directed by Chris Abraham and starring Tom Rooney, the play explores a high-profile corporate battle within the Rogers family.

Next is Liars at a Funeral (December 1–13, 2026), written by Sophia Fabiilli and directed by Hugh Neilson. The comedy follows an estranged family gathering after the death of their matriarch, where secrets emerge and tensions escalate.

The winter production will be Hurricane Diane (February 9–21, 2027), written by Madeleine George and directed by GCTC Artistic Director Sarah Kitz. The play features Margo MacDonald as Diane, a permaculture gardener who reveals herself to be the Greek god Dionysus.

In spring, the theatre will present Age Is a Feeling (April 6–18, 2027), written by Haley McGee and directed by Lucy Coren. The solo work follows a life journey beginning at age 25 and continuing through a series of defining moments.

The season concludes with Waiting for Godot presented in Inuktitut (May 19–29, 2027), a collaboration between 662 OVA and Volcano Theatre in association with GCTC, National Arts Centre Indigenous Theatre, and the National Creation Fund. Directed by Tatanniq Idlout and Ross Manson, the production will be performed in Inuktitut with subtitles and select English sections. This production will take place onstage at the National Arts Centre and is available through a five-show subscription.

“Our 26-27 Season is a season as large as life,” said Kitz. “We scale down to the intimate mysteries of one human life on earth, and we scale up to the gods. We're looking at a dynastic 1% family melting down in public, and we're looking at the experience of Inuit waiting endlessly in the North.”

Founded more than 50 years ago, the Great Canadian Theatre Company produces contemporary theatre that explores Canadian stories and perspectives.