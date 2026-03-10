BL_NK Will Come to the Great Canadian Theatre Company This Month
BL_NK is written by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour,
Onstage this month at Great Canadian Theatre Company is BL_NK, a show with no director, no design team, and a different performer every night. BL_NK is written by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour, who for many years was unable to leave his country. So he developed a stagecraft that allowed his plays to travel without him. Performances run March 17-29.
Each night a new performer will walk on stage and open a script they’ve never seen before – a script riddled with blanks. In a joint effort between audience and performer, the gaps in the script are filled in to reveal a story that celebrates the human imagination. This collaboration transforms the script into a story machine to share the life of the playwright, the performer, and an audience member who sees their future determined by the imagination of others.
BL_NK will run for two weeks at GCTC’s Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre. New this season, evening performances begin at 7:30 PM.
Schedule of Performers
Week 1:
Alan Neal - Tuesday, Mar 17 @ 7:30PM
Hugh Neilson - Wednesday, Mar 18 @ 7:30PM
Maryse Fernandes - Thursday, Mar 19 @ 7:30PM (Opening Night)
Emily Pearlman - Friday, Mar 20 @ 7:30PM
Geoff McBride - Saturday, Mar 21 @ 2PM
Kate Smith - Saturday, Mar 21 @ 7:30PM
Jacqui Du Toit - Sunday, Mar 22 @ 2PM (Pay What You Decide)
Week 2:
Billie Nell - Tuesday, Mar 24 @ 7:30PM (Reduced Capacity / Masked)
Teri Loretto - Wednesday, Mar 25 @ 7:30PM
Joy Mwandemange - Thursday, Mar 26 @ 7:30PM
Sean Devine - Friday, Mar 27 @ 7:30PM
Kristina Watt - Saturday, Mar 28 @ 2PM
Miriam Cusson - Saturday, Mar 28 @ 7:30PM
Nickie Shobeiry - Sunday, March 29 @ 2PM (Closing)
Videos