BL_NK Will Come to the Great Canadian Theatre Company This Month

Onstage this month at Great Canadian Theatre Company is BL_NK, a show with no director, no design team, and a different performer every night. BL_NK is written by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour, who for many years was unable to leave his country. So he developed a stagecraft that allowed his plays to travel without him. Performances run March 17-29.

Each night a new performer will walk on stage and open a script they’ve never seen before – a script riddled with blanks. In a joint effort between audience and performer, the gaps in the script are filled in to reveal a story that celebrates the human imagination. This collaboration transforms the script into a story machine to share the life of the playwright, the performer, and an audience member who sees their future determined by the imagination of others.

BL_NK will run for two weeks at GCTC’s Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre. New this season, evening performances begin at 7:30 PM.

Schedule of Performers

Week 1:

Alan Neal - Tuesday, Mar 17 @ 7:30PM

Hugh Neilson - Wednesday, Mar 18 @ 7:30PM

Maryse Fernandes - Thursday, Mar 19 @ 7:30PM (Opening Night)

Emily Pearlman - Friday, Mar 20 @ 7:30PM

Geoff McBride - Saturday, Mar 21 @ 2PM

Kate Smith - Saturday, Mar 21 @ 7:30PM

Jacqui Du Toit - Sunday, Mar 22 @ 2PM (Pay What You Decide)

Week 2:

Billie Nell - Tuesday, Mar 24 @ 7:30PM (Reduced Capacity / Masked)

Teri Loretto - Wednesday, Mar 25 @ 7:30PM

Joy Mwandemange - Thursday, Mar 26 @ 7:30PM

Sean Devine - Friday, Mar 27 @ 7:30PM

Kristina Watt - Saturday, Mar 28 @ 2PM

Miriam Cusson - Saturday, Mar 28 @ 7:30PM

Nickie Shobeiry - Sunday, March 29 @ 2PM (Closing)