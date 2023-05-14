Theatre Collingwood to Celebrate Gordon Lightfoot with EARLY MORNING RAIN Next Month

It was 2019 when Executive Director, Erica Angus, and producer, Leisa Way, first considered doing a show in Collingwood about the music and life of Gordon Lightfoot. They planned to make it happen in 2020, and then that pandemic thing happened. Fast forward to 2023, and the show was scheduled as a celebration of Gordon's 85th birthday. Sadly, the world found out on May 1st that Gordon Lightfoot had passed away. Leisa and her band quickly regrouped, and then performed a scheduled performance of the show at the Orillia Opera House, the home of Gordon Lightfoot, the day before the public visitation for Mr. Lightfoot. To say that was an emotional concert would be an understatement.

EARLY MORNING RAIN-The Legend of Gordon Lightfoot was written and conceived by Leisa Way and features her and the Wayward Wind Band celebrating the life of Gordon Lightfoot, his incredible music and the legacy he has left all Canadians with his musical storytelling. Now the show will be performed as a celebration of Gordon Lightfoot, from June 6th-10th at The John Saunders Centre located at 80 Sandford Fleming Drive in Collingwood. This is a new venue that has been created in an industrial space and is certain to give folks an amazing experience.

Audiences will spend the evening celebrating a Canadian legend, and sing along to such favourites as Sundown, For Loving Me, Early Morning Rain, Canadian Railroad Trilogy, Did She Mention My Name, The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, Black Day in July, If You Could Read My Mind, Carefree Highway, Rainy Day People, Song For a Winter's Night, Ribbon of Darkness, Alberta Bound, I'm Not Sayin', Bitter Green, Cotton Jenny, Pussy Willows Cat-Tails and more!

A Theatre Collingwood favourite, Leisa Way brings her boundless energy, and knowledge of Gordon Lightfoot, back to Collingwood accompanied by the astounding musicians and vocalists of the Wayward Wind band.

"Leisa will take us on a musical journey filled with special stories, facts and anecdotes centered around Canada's most celebrated songwriter and folk-rock legend. Sadly, we lost Gordon Lightfoot this year, but his music will live on forever. Loved by all generations, his truly Canadian stories have touched hearts here and around the world," said Erica Angus.

This show is already selling extremely well and it is anticipated to sell out on all performances. To purchase tickets call 705-445-2200 or order online at www.theatrecollingwood.ca.