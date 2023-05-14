Theatre Collingwood to Celebrate Gordon Lightfoot with EARLY MORNING RAIN Next Month

The show will be performed June 6th-10th.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: TWELVE ANGRY JURORS at Ottawa Little Theatre Photo 2 Review: TWELVE ANGRY JURORS at Ottawa Little Theatre
BLUEY's First Live Stage Show To Raise Curtains In Theaters Across Canada! Photo 3 BLUEY's First Live Stage Show To Raise Curtains In Theaters Across Canada!
Review: QUARTET at Kanata Theatre Photo 4 Review: QUARTET at Kanata Theatre

Review: QUARTET at Kanata Theatre

Review: QUARTET at Kanata Theatre

It was 2019 when Executive Director, Erica Angus, and producer, Leisa Way, first considered doing a show in Collingwood about the music and life of Gordon Lightfoot. They planned to make it happen in 2020, and then that pandemic thing happened. Fast forward to 2023, and the show was scheduled as a celebration of Gordon's 85th birthday. Sadly, the world found out on May 1st that Gordon Lightfoot had passed away. Leisa and her band quickly regrouped, and then performed a scheduled performance of the show at the Orillia Opera House, the home of Gordon Lightfoot, the day before the public visitation for Mr. Lightfoot. To say that was an emotional concert would be an understatement.

EARLY MORNING RAIN-The Legend of Gordon Lightfoot was written and conceived by Leisa Way and features her and the Wayward Wind Band celebrating the life of Gordon Lightfoot, his incredible music and the legacy he has left all Canadians with his musical storytelling. Now the show will be performed as a celebration of Gordon Lightfoot, from June 6th-10th at The John Saunders Centre located at 80 Sandford Fleming Drive in Collingwood. This is a new venue that has been created in an industrial space and is certain to give folks an amazing experience.

Audiences will spend the evening celebrating a Canadian legend, and sing along to such favourites as Sundown, For Loving Me, Early Morning Rain, Canadian Railroad Trilogy, Did She Mention My Name, The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, Black Day in July, If You Could Read My Mind, Carefree Highway, Rainy Day People, Song For a Winter's Night, Ribbon of Darkness, Alberta Bound, I'm Not Sayin', Bitter Green, Cotton Jenny, Pussy Willows Cat-Tails and more!

A Theatre Collingwood favourite, Leisa Way brings her boundless energy, and knowledge of Gordon Lightfoot, back to Collingwood accompanied by the astounding musicians and vocalists of the Wayward Wind band.

"Leisa will take us on a musical journey filled with special stories, facts and anecdotes centered around Canada's most celebrated songwriter and folk-rock legend. Sadly, we lost Gordon Lightfoot this year, but his music will live on forever. Loved by all generations, his truly Canadian stories have touched hearts here and around the world," said Erica Angus.

This show is already selling extremely well and it is anticipated to sell out on all performances. To purchase tickets call 705-445-2200 or order online at www.theatrecollingwood.ca.




RELATED STORIES - Ottawa

GCTC Reveals New Summer Stage Program Photo
GCTC Reveals New Summer Stage Program

For the aspiring artist in your family, GCTC’s new Summer Stage program is an exciting summer theatre program for youth (ages 6-15). Summer Stage runs as a day camp, 9AM to 4PM, Monday through Friday at the theatre (1233 Wellington St. West).

Review: QUARTET at Kanata Theatre Photo
Review: QUARTET at Kanata Theatre

What did our critic think of QUARTET at Kanata Theatre?

Ottawa Arts Council Arts Awards Set To Celebrate Local Artists Photo
Ottawa Arts Council Arts Awards Set To Celebrate Local Artists

The time has come to celebrate Ottawa's creative community once again. The Ottawa Arts Council will host its annual Arts Awards on Monday, May 15th at the Ottawa Little Theatre, beginning at 5:30 pm. The event is free to the community.

Review: TWELVE ANGRY JURORS at Ottawa Little Theatre Photo
Review: TWELVE ANGRY JURORS at Ottawa Little Theatre

What did our critic think of TWELVE ANGRY JURORS at Ottawa Little Theatre?


More Hot Stories For You

Theatre Collingwood to Celebrate Gordon Lightfoot with EARLY MORNING RAIN Next MonthTheatre Collingwood to Celebrate Gordon Lightfoot with EARLY MORNING RAIN Next Month
GCTC Reveals New Summer Stage ProgramGCTC Reveals New Summer Stage Program
Ottawa Arts Council Arts Awards Set To Celebrate Local ArtistsOttawa Arts Council Arts Awards Set To Celebrate Local Artists
Banff International String Quartet Festival Performers Revealed Banff International String Quartet Festival Performers Revealed

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight! Video
Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video
Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

Ottawa SHOWS

Recommended For You