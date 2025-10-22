THE ELEPHANT GIRLS Returns To Ottawa For Its 10th Anniversary At Great Canadian Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Presented by The Lemon Squeezy Gang/PRP in association with the Great Canadian Theatre Company (GCTC), THE ELEPHANT GIRLS, written and performed by Margo MacDonald and directed by Mary Ellis, will return to Ottawa for a limited engagement from November 13–16, 2025, marking the show’s 10th anniversary.

The acclaimed solo play tells the true story of the all-female gang that once terrorized London, England. Clever, organized, and daring, the Elephant Girls stole from the rich and gave to themselves. Set in the 1920s, when the gang was at the height of its power, the play centers on the events that ultimately led to its downfall.

The story unfolds through the eyes of Maggie Hale—the gang’s tough, suit-wearing, girl-chasing “enforcer”—who recounts who they were, what they did, and how it all came crashing down. But as a master of deception, Hale forces the audience to question how much of her story can be trusted. Blending history with contemporary relevance, The Elephant Girls explores themes of power, class, gender, and violence that continue to resonate today.

A veteran of the Canadian indie theatre scene, Margo MacDonald has earned national and international acclaim for this production. The show has won numerous awards, including Outstanding Overall Production and Critics' Pick for Best Show (Ottawa Fringe Festival), Outstanding New Work, Outstanding Direction, and Outstanding Performance (Les Prix Rideau Awards, Ottawa), Best Actor (Capital Critics' Circle), Critic’s Choice (Hamilton Fringe Festival), and Best of Fest (OutFest, Halifax). It has toured across Canada and internationally, including performances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, London and Brighton, and the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival.

Tickets are available through the GCTC Box Office. Due to high demand and previous sell-out runs, early booking is strongly encouraged.