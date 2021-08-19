National Ballet of Canada Announces Outdoor Residency at Harbourfront Centre

Barry Hughson, Executive Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced the free programming that will be offered during Sharing the Stage, a residency at Harbourfront Centre, August 9 - 29, 2021. Opening the 2021/22 season, the outdoor residency will feature live performances by the National Ballet, presentations of works-in-process from guest companies as well as an outdoor studio with open rehearsals, free dance classes and discussions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Harbourfront Centre on Sharing the Stage this August," said Mr. Hughson. "The art form of ballet is rooted in shared human experience and our artists are so looking forward to finally connecting again with audiences with live performances on the Concert Stage. I am also very pleased to welcome guest companies Esie Mensah Creations, Human Body Expression, Little Pear Garden Dance Company and Lua Shayenne Dance Company who will share their creation process in open rehearsals in Canada Square and the many members of the dance community who will offer free classes and join National Ballet artists in insightful conversations about life in dance."

The National Ballet will present four socially distanced outdoor performances on the Concert Stage, August 25 - 28, 2021. The 80 minute performances are free but will require registration which opens to the general public on August 18 on a first come, first served basis. In adherence to Ontario Public Health protocols, social distancing will be in effect and seating will be limited. Audiences can purchase pre-show drinks and dinner from Boxcar Social.

Mixed Programme A, August 25 & 27 at 8:00 pm

A world premiere of Crepuscular by Vanesa G. R. Montoya & Apollo & Soul & Tarantella

Mixed Programme B, August 26 & 28 at 8:00 pm

Trase Pa & The Sleeping Beauty Bluebird Pas de Deux & in a state of vanishing or In Time We Trust & Romeo and Juliet Bedroom Pas De Deux & The Dreamers Ever Leave You Excerpt



The National Ballet of Canada hosts an outdoor studio at Harbourfront Centre's Canada Square to celebrate the dance community and reengage audiences with live dance in multiple forms. The residency includes open rehearsals by local dance companies, free dance classes and discussions featuring members of the National Ballet and local dance artists.

On August 28 and 29 at 2:00 pm, guest companies Esie Mensah Creations, Human Body Expression, Little Pear Garden Dance Company and Lua Shayenne Dance Company, will share presentations of work developed during the residency on the Concert Stage. The events are free but reservations are required.