Guild Festival Theatre Presents THREE MEN ON A BIKE

Guild Festival Theatre will present Mark Brownell's new adaptation of Jerome K. Jerome's Victorian satire "Three Men on the Bummel."

This reimagining of a classic novel is a hilarious sequel to last summer's hit production of Three Men on a Boat.

"We're delighted to be welcoming back the same cast and creative team for the sequel to last summer's hit show. I know our audience is going to love following these characters on their hilarious new journey," said Helen Juvonen, Co-Artistic Director of Guild Festival Theatre.

The Play

Jay, George & Harris embark on an ill-fated cycling holiday through Germany in this comic misadventure filled with witty banter, clever observations, and ridiculous mishaps. This laugh-out-loud comedy captures the spirit of the open road as our trio find themselves in one hilarious predicament after another, testing their patience, wit, and friendship.

Featuring the same cast and creative team that brought 2023's hit Three Men in a Boat to uproarious life, Three Men on a Bike offers a theatrical vision of Jerome K. Jerome's Victorian satire that proves that sometimes the best way to navigate life is to embrace its absurdity.

GFT will welcome back cast members Jack Copland (Dora nominee for Three Ordinary Men), Azeem Nathoo (Stratford Festival), and Suchiththa Wickremesooriya (Talk is Free Theatre) as well as director Sue Miner (Dora winner for Alice in Wonderland at Soulpepper), Mark Brownell (Dora winner and Governor General's Award nominee), production designer Ina Kerklaan (Mirvish, Soulpepper), and arranger/sound designer J. Rigzin Tute (Shaw Festival).

After the run at The Greek Theatre, Three Men on a Bike will be rolling down the road to Prince Edward County for 10 performances at County Stage Company from August 8-18. Details for the tour can be found at countystage.ca.

The Company

Jack Copland (Harris)

Jack is a Toronto-based Dora nominated actor, his past credits include voice over work (Total Drama Island), repertory theatre (Theatre on the Ridge), independent theatre (Three Ordinary Men - Dora nominee), network television (Murdoch Mysteries), and independent films (The Whipping Boy). Jack also writes and produces for the screen, and volunteers with Sprint Senior Care in Toronto. Graduate of the Ivey School of Business and the George Brown Theatre School.

Azeem Nathoo (Jay)

After training at LAMDA, Azeem tread the boards both in London and around England from Whitby Abbey in Yorkshire to the Soho Theatre in London's West end. Since moving his base back to Toronto in 2005 he has worked with theatres across Canada, including the Stratford Shakespeare Festival. This year he has co-directed first-year students in Shakespeare Performance at George Brown Theatre School with Sue Miner, following his pre-pandemic role as Assistant Director of Bloom under Soheil Parsa in 2018. As a playwright, he made his debut last year with 1184 which premiered at Theatre Passe Muraille. This was a co-production between the Aga Khan Museum and Phoenix Arts which he co-founded, initially to offer free acting coaching to artists wanting to maintain their craft during the pandemic.

Suchiththa Wickremesooriya (George)

Suchiththa is a multi-disciplinary Sri Lankan/Canadian theatre artist, educator and arts-administrator. Most recently, he had the opportunity to work on a brand new adaptation of "Jesus Christ Superstar" (TIFT) with an all-BIPOC cast and has also appeared in Jewelle Blackman's new show "Rooted" at Toronto Fringe 2024. He will be making his professional directorial debut at Theatre Passe Muraille next spring in a Deaf Theatre adaptation of "The Little Prince".

Mark Brownell (Playwright)

Mark is a Toronto-based playwright and librettist. Selected projects include Dragon's Tale (Tapestry Opera/Soundstreams/Luminato), Iron Road (Tapestry Opera), The Weaving Maiden (Soundstreams) and Harmonious Interest (Victoria Symphony). Other selected work includes Monsieur d'Eon is a Woman (Pea Green Theatre Group/Buddies In Bad Times), The Martha Stewart Projects (Pea Green/Buddies in Bad Times), The Chevalier St. George (Tafelmusik), The Schoolyard Carmen (Shoestring Opera) and Three Men in a Boat (Pea Green Theatre Group). Mark is the recipient of a Dora Mavor Moore award, a Governor General's Award Nomination, the Maxim Mazumdar Play Competition Award and a Harold Independent Theatre Award. When not working in Theatre he enjoys sailing his beautiful pea green boat on Lake Ontario with his delightful partner Sue Miner and two wonderful children Lily and Gavin.

Sue Miner (Director)

Sue Miner, originally from Montreal, Sue graduated from The National Theatre School Acting Section in 1983. She has directed at YPT, Puppetmongers, Canadian Stage and Theatre Aquarius, and recently directed Alice in Wonderland for Bad Hats Theatre/Soulpepper (Dora Award winner). Sue has garnered several Dora nominations and has enjoyed producing theatre with her husband Mark Brownell for Pea Green Theatre. Currently, Sue is the Program Coordinator of George Brown Theatre School. Sue lives in Toronto with Mark, their children Lily and Gavin, and cats Cecily and Ralph.

Ina Kerklaan (Production Designer)

Ina has been involved in theatre costuming for more than 20 years. Working for companies including Canadian Stage, Young People's Theatre, Soulpepper, Mirvish, Shaw Theatre, and the National Ballet to name a few. She has been Head of Wardrobe for George Brown College for the last 10 years. In the last 3 years she has delighted in designing costumes as well. Productions she has designed include Metamorphosis, Paradise Lost, Corsican Complaint, Blood Wedding, and Engaged all for GBC.

J. Rigzin Tute (Music Director/Arranger)

Rigzin's compositional credits include “Ah, Wilderness!” at Shaw Festival and “All's Well That Ends Well” at Resurgence Theatre. In his 19 years of teaching music in the theatre school at George Brown and 6 years at the Ryerson Theatre School, Rigzin composed music for more than 20 productions including the yearly children's show at George Brown. Rigzin has also music directed such shows as, “Sunday In The Park With George,” “Three Penny Opera,” “Happy End," “The Baker's Wife” and “Brigadoon.” Rigzin now conducts the 50+ Choir at The Chang School of Continuing Education, as well as a variety of Music Appreciation style courses there and at TMU's Life Institute.

