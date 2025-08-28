Guild Festival Theatre Bids Farewell To General Manager Christine Luksts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​On Sunday, after the closing performance of Heratio, Guild Festival Theatre announced that Christine Luksts, the company's General Manager, will be stepping down later this year. Christine has held the position since 2022 after originally joining the company as a stage manager during our 2019 Season.

During her time with GFT, Christine has helped steer the company through COVID and has been an invaluable part of our leadership team. Her work with the company has included the development of special projects such as last year's popular Discovery Drive and this year's successful Theatre in Transit. She has been instrumental in the development of the Youth Engagement Scarborough (YES) program that will be running until March 2027. Christine is also the face of our popular crafts channel on YouTube which has garnered over 65,000 views, a reflection of the warmth and creativity that has defined her work with GFT. The call for a new General Manager will be posted in the upcoming weeks.

Christine Luksts shared, "I'm so thankful for my time at GFT. I'm very proud of what we were able to achieve in the years since I started with the company. I have such fond memories of seeing the joy on our patron's faces as we presented some of the only live theatre in 2020. In the years since, it has been incredible to see GFT win Doras, create new initiatives like the YES program and produce our best selling season of all time in 2025. I can't wait to see where GFT goes next and will always be one of its greatest supporters."