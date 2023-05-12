GCTC Reveals New Summer Stage Program

For the aspiring artist in your family, GCTC's new Summer Stage program is an exciting summer theatre program for youth (ages 6-15). Summer Stage runs as a day camp, 9AM to 4PM, Monday through Friday at the theatre (1233 Wellington St. West).

As a focused summer theatre program for youth, Summer Stage aims to create a fun and safe learning environment that fosters the joy of theatre in young people through the fundamentals of storytelling and imagination. Over the course of each session, students will work alongside their instructor(s) and their classmates to cast and rehearse a show that will be presented on the final Friday of the session.

Students will learn, create, and explore the fundamentals of theatre. Each participant will build their individual knowledge of theatre while also working collaboratively with others to achieve a collective goal.

There are three separate sessions of Summer Stage:

Explorers - Ages 6-8: July 10 - 14

Regular Price: $350/week; Early Bird Pricing (by May 17): $320/week

As a one-week session, students have the opportunity to explore their imagination and work collaboratively with others. With a focus on confidence building, storytelling, and teamwork, this session is sure to activate both curiosity and creativity.

Innovators - Ages 9-12: July 17 - 21

Regular Price: $350/week; Early Bird Pricing (by May 17): $320/week

As a one-week session, students will develop and build on their knowledge of theatre and storytelling. With a focus on relationships, character development, and teamwork, students will learn the foundational principles of theatre and engage in scene work together.

Creators - Ages 12-15: July 24 - August 4

Regular Price: $580/2 weeks; Early Bird Pricing (by May 17): $540/2 weeks

This two-week intensive is for those who love storytelling and drama. Students will be challenged to consider all aspects of theatre creation including storytelling, character development, set and wardrobe design, and direction. The two-week session will conclude with a fully realized performance to showcase the students' hard work.

For questions about the Summer Stage program, contact GCTC's Education Coordinator, Alyssa English at education@gctc.ca.