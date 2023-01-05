Cliff Cardinal's AS YOU LIKE IT: A RADICAL RETELLING Announced At GCTC

From Cliff Cardinal, creator of Huff, Stitch, and CBC Special, comes a new realization of William Shakespeare's As You Like It. Known for his cutting humour, Cardinal's take on the Bard's classic brings renewed energy to this twisting comedy about the trials of love and mistaken identity. Cardinal's unpredictability is in full force in this new adaptation. You've never seen Shakespeare like this.

Named by The Globe and Mail as a Canadian Cultural Icon in 2022, Cliff Cardinal is a cultural provocateur, playwright, and performer who delights in difficult subject matter, raw emotions, and topical comedy. Born on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, Cliff studied playwriting at The National Theatre School of Canada and is an associate artist at VideoCabaret where he develops his new work.

With this subversive updating of the Bard's classic, Cliff Cardinal aims to surprise and provoke. See for yourself why Cardinal has been described as "one of the most talented and intriguing writers in the country" (Glenn Sumi, NOW Magazine).

Cast will be announced at each performance.

Tickets are available at gctc.ca or at the box office. Limited Pick-Your-Price tickets ($15/$25/$35) are available.

Opening night is January 19 with a curtain at 8pm. Reviewers wishing to be added to the guest list can contact Natalie below. No photos allowed in the theatre, production photos will be provided.