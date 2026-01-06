Great Canadian Theatre Company To Present 10th FEMMEVOX Concert

🎭 NEW! Ottawa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ottawa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Great Canadian Theatre Company, in partnership with CKCU-FM, will present the 10th installment of the FemmeVox music series on the GCTC mainstage. The concert will take place Sunday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Great Canadian Theatre Company in Ottawa.

FemmeVox is a concert series focused on established and emerging artists, with an emphasis on mentorship and collaboration. The series launched in 2019 and has been presented at GCTC for more than five years.

The 10th FemmeVox concert will feature Amanda Rheaume, Kellylee Evans, Malia Rogers, and Tara Holloway. As part of the program, the artists will collaborate in pairs to write two original songs, which will be premiered during the live performance.

“We are thrilled to present the 10th edition of FemmeVox! What began in 2019 as an idea to spotlight the talents of local female-identifying artists has grown into a dynamic series of electrifying performances,” said co-curator Anne-Marie Brugger. “This milestone edition brings together four award-winning, top-tier songstresses for a truly unique experience. With the artists collaborating on two brand-new co-written songs, FemmeVox10 promises a one-of-a-kind performance that audiences won't want to miss."

Since its launch, FemmeVox has featured artists including Mia Kelly, Jessica Pearson, Chelsey June, Mischa, Angelique, Kharincia Francis, Miss McLeod, NAMBI, OK Naledi, Ambre McLean, Amanda Lowe, Larissa Desrosiers, Yolande LaRoche, Kelly Prescott, Malayka, and Vicki Brittle.

FEMMEVOX 10 LINEUP

Amanda Rheaume is a Citizen of the Métis Nation of Ontario whose songwriting draws on Métis history, resilience, and storytelling traditions. Her work blends guitar-driven songwriting with Métis fiddle influences.

Kellylee Evans is a Juno Award–winning singer-songwriter whose work incorporates jazz, soul, and pop influences. Her career includes international touring and performances alongside artists such as John Legend, Tony Bennett, and Willie Nelson.

Malia Rogers is an Ottawa-based singer-songwriter originally from Nova Scotia whose work explores identity, relationships, and self-discovery, incorporating Celtic and bluegrass-inspired melodies.

Tara Holloway is a vocalist and songwriter whose recordings include Sins to Confess and Little Ghosts. Her songwriting and vocal work have appeared in television series including Sons of Anarchy and Dallas.

TICKETS

Tickets are available on a pay-what-you-choose sliding scale of $25, $35, or $45 through the Great Canadian Theatre Company website.