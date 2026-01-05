The Dance Theatre of Harlem Comes to Ottawa in January

🎭 NEW! Ottawa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ottawa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Dance Theatre of Harlem will present a special performance at National Arts Centre in downtown Ottawa on January 30 and 31, 2026.

Dance Theatre of Harlem is a singular presence in the ballet world, presenting and touring a powerful vision for ballet in the 21st century. The multi-ethnic company performs a forward-thinking repertoire that includes treasured classics—neoclassical works by George Balanchine and Artistic Director, Robert Garland—as well as innovative contemporary works that use the language of ballet and honour founder Arthur Mitchell’s belief that ballet belongs to everyone. For over 56 years, the company has been committed to the message of empowerment through the arts for all.

In this specially curated program, the elegance, virtuosity, and technical prowess of the 18-member company are on full display. Joined for the first half and for the first time by the National Arts Centre Orchestra, the crowd-pleasing evening brings together an impressive range of movement and musical expressions and includes work by the incomparable William Forsythe.