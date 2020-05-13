Cappies' 15th Season is Cancelled

The cast of The Red Shoes during Elmwood School's production of The Red Shoes. MAYA LADKI / Student

The 15th season of the Cappies is canceled reports the Ottowa Citizen.

For high school drama and English students in Ottawa, this time of year is usually brimming with anticipation and excitement. Unfortunately, this year it's filled with disappointment with the announcement that Canada's Capital Cappies had canceled the remainder of what was its 15th anniversary season.

"Considering how much work and effort go into preparing, performing, and reviewing a show, it was heartbreaking to have to cancel this year's season. We know how much the program and performing theatre mean to so many students." Said Cappies Program Director, Lindsay Laviolette.

"Now, more than ever, we need art in our lives," Laviolette said. "I was amazed by the student's unwavering resiliency, adaptability, and support for one another despite being disappointed by the cancellation. These students continue to define what it means to be a part of an arts community."

