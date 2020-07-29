WANZIE WITH A 'Z' Will Stream Online

An online streaming of an on-stage performance of Michael Wanzie's autobiographical play, WANZIE WITH A "Z" - professionally taped in front of a live audience during an encore performance at Orlando Fringe Winter Mini Fest - will be made available as a pay-to-view presentation beginning at 8 pm ET on Saturday, August 1, 2020 and will remain available for on-demand viewing through the evening of August 15, 2020.

WANZIE WITH A "Z" chronicles the life journey of Orlando theatrical Writer/Producer/ Actor, Michael Wanzie; from growing up in Connecticut, to running away from home, to become a fearless Jungle Cruise skipper in Orlando's Magic Kingdom. From being resolutely Catholic and then converting to Mormonism, before becoming a devout Atheist. From the old glory days of The Civic Theaters of Central Florida to Sesame Street Live! and eventually the Orlando Fringe Festival. From finding and losing multiple loves, to mourning the ultimate loss of the absolute love of his life during the height of the AIDS pandemic.

WANZIE WITH A "Z" is the winner of the 2017 Critics Choice Award for "Best Ensemble Acting". This taped version features all three original cast members; Josh Lefkowitz playing Mikey/Mike Wanzie, age 6 - 17, JOSH ROTH playing Mike/Michael Wanzie age 17 30, and WANZIE playing his eldest self.

"The banter between Wanzie's bickering selves a?? keeps the anecdotes moving along at a healthy pace." -a?? Seth Kubersky- Orlando Weekly

The exceptional and critically acclaimed staging of WANZIE WITH A "Z" by accomplished director Kenny Howard won the The Watermark SPLASH AWARD for "Favorite Director" and Wanzie received a SPLASH AWARD for "Favorite Writer". The show also received a citation for "The Most Tickets Sold Over-All" at the 2017 Festival, out-selling more than 130 other shows on offer.

"The beauty of this well-crafted show is that you don't have to know Wanzie at all to be moved by the story and take away your own lessons about life ... Along the way there's a trip down memory lane - $5 Magic Kingdom Tickets, Disney's Top of the World, the Sentinel Star, a broken engagement, and a shocking interlude with Mormon sexual-orientation conversion therapy ... Wanzie With a "Z" is for anyone who has loved, lost, grieved, pined, and learned to laugh again, all the while feeling out of place in this truth-is-stranger-than-fiction world. a?? Matt Palm - Orlando Sentinel

Access to view the show via the Wanzie Presents YouTube channel is by invitation only with purchase of a $10 per-household ticket. There are a limited number of streams available for purchase.

Once a ticket is purchased through wanzie.eventbrite.com, the email address associated with the purchase will be automatically placed into a queue to receive an invitation that will provide a URL to access the stream. Email invitation will be sent out on the morning of Saturday, August 1, 2020. Unlimited access to view the play on-demand will be available from 8 pm ET that evening through the evening of August, 15, 2020.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You