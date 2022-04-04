WANZIE WITH A 'Z' Part 2: THE RAVE YEARS Comes to Orlando Fringe

Frequent Orlando Fringe show producer-collaborators, Wanzie Presents and D Squared Productions join forces once again to bring to the 2022 Festival Wanzie's most-recently-penned theatrical endeavor, WANZIE WITH A "Z" Part 2: THE RAVE YEARS which also marks the playwright-actor's first-ever solo performance.

Encouraged by friends to do so, Wanzie has created a show drawn from his real-life, late-life foray into the "rave" scene and his personal reactions to the effects of MDMA - better known as the popular party drug, ecstasy.

Inspired by Fringe Circuit storytellers whom he greatly admires, the playwright has crafted a program of absolutely-true stories which invite the audience to "Merrily Roll Along With Wanzie On Ecstasy''. Along the way Wanzie will recount true tales of "rolling" at places as varied as his own backyard, to Arabian Knights, and even Disney/MGM Studios. This is storytelling as only Wanzie can deliver. Fast-paced. Engaging. Clever. Genuine. Funny. And all true! (Many in the Orlando theatrical community are quite concerned).

WANZIE WITH A "Z" Part 2: THE RAVE YEARS is being Directed by long-time Wanzie collaborator Kenny Howard. The show will present 7 performances in the Silver Venue (Orlando Rep's Edith Bush Theatre) during the 2022 Orlando Fringe Festival - May 17 - 29.