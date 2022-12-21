Victory Productions to Bring Major Productions to Central Florida in 2023

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 21, 2022  
Victory Productions, a full-service entertainment company that specializes in concert promotions, production of live theatre and special events, will be bringing major productions to the Central Florida area in 2023 hosted at the Garden Theatre. A variety of top tier live performances have already been announced for the location including "Rock of Ages," with an all-star cast, followed by "Something Rotten!" as well as soon to be announced touring productions, comedy and concerts.

Victory Productions has a company mission of supporting diverse and inclusive artist and performance productions. A model of change in the Orlando and Central Florida area, the Company will be responsible for all elements of the productions including programming, design, casting, rehearsals, costuming, and set construction. As a nationally recognized entertainment company, Victory Productions works according to the highest industry standards in relation to production, performance quality, diversity and artist compensation.

"As a company and as a performer, my professional experience is diverse and broad, and as a result our business decisions are thoughtful and purposeful," said Victory President Fernando Varela. "We care about our entire community and are excited to have this opportunity to bring in national talent from around the country. Central Florida is rich in talent, and we hope that in the weeks ahead we can provide an opportunity for local artists to share the stage with world renowned performers. Producing these initial 2023 shows is a positive step forward for professional community theatre as well as a showcase for artists and an impressive entertainment experience for audiences."

Performance dates for the upcoming shows, including ticket on-sale dates, will be announced soon. For more information on the shows and upcoming performances visit https://victoryproductions.org/


