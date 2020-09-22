VIDEO: Central Florida Professional Artists Create BLM Musical Tribute, 'Black and Blue' From AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'

Performed by: Amitria Fanae, Felander Stevenson, Josh Ceballos, Shonn McCloud, Patrece Bloomfield, and Tarra Conner-Jones.

Central Florida Professional Artists have created a moving BLM Musical Tribute, "Black and Blue" from the Musical Ain't Misbehavin'.

Check it out below:

The artists shared the following thoughts:

In the wake of recent events we couldn't stay quiet, we had to use our artistry to tell our own story in our own way. This video presents the pain of what we see, feel and express as Black Americans and Black performers. The song "Black and Blue" speaks to the current climate that we're in and sadly reminds us that the stories we tell of the past are are still grimly relevant today.

We hope this video can reach wider audiences and inspire others to see the need for change, promote equity in all spaces and continue to let it be known that Black Lives Matter.

Directed & Produced by: Shonn McCloud

Video Editing by: Lily Anastasia MacKenzie

Sound Design: Steve MacKinnon

Music Production: Joshua Ceballos

