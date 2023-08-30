Unveiling the Terror: Stephen King's MISERY Takes the Stage at the Athens Theatre

Stephen King's Misery at the Athens, 9/22-10/15

By: Aug. 30, 2023

In the realm of modern horror literature, few names are as synonymous with fear and suspense as Stephen King. With a vast array of chilling stories that have captivated readers for decades, one of his most iconic and spine-tingling tales is Misery.  Now, fans and theater enthusiasts alike are about to embark on a heart-pounding journey as this gripping novel finds new life on the stage of the historic Athens Theatre from September 22nd to October 15th.

Originally published in 1987, Misery follows the harrowing ordeal of Paul Sheldon, a successful novelist who finds himself trapped in the remote home of his self-proclaimed "number one fan," Annie Wilkes. After a car accident leaves him injured and helpless in her care at her secluded home, Annie's obsession with Paul's fictional character, Misery Chastain, takes a dark and twisted turn. The situation spirals into a tense battle of wills between captor and captive.

But this stage adaptation promises to delve even deeper into the psyche-shattering psychological terror that Misery exudes. Guiding this haunting production is Trevor Southworth, who has previously directed a range of unforgettable performances, including "Scrooge, The Musical!, Sister Act, The Producers, and A Christmas Story.

Sarah Humbert (Mrs. White in Clue, Truvy in Steel Magnolias at the Shoestring Theatre, and Madame Thernardier in Les Misérables, amongst others) takes on the role of Annie Wilkes, embodying the enigmatic character with chilling authenticity and a deep dive into Annie's complex psyche. Humbert brings a wealth of experience to her portrayal, promising to peel back the layers of Annie's unsettling obsession and immersing the audience in the disturbing intricacies of her mind.

Opposite Humbert, Christopher De Jogh (most recently Phoebus in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Lonnie in Rock of Ages, and Rooster in Annie) portrays the vulnerable yet determined Paul Sheldon. His experience makes him a perfect fit for the treacherous landscape of Annie's obsession and the battle for his own sanity.

Portraying the role of Sheriff Buster is Fernando Borrego, the county sheriff who stands as Paul's potential savior. A newcomer to the Athens Theatre family, Borrego's diverse background in theater, film, and television seamlessly weaves brilliantly into this tale of unraveled insanity.

As audiences immerse themselves in the unsettling world of Misery, they are reminded of Kathy Bates' unforgettable Oscar-winning performance in the 1991 film adaptation. In a world where horror adaptations often rely on jump scares and visual effects, the upcoming stage adaptation of Misery promises a different kind of fear—a psychological exploration of the human mind, driven by the power of the spoken word and the intensity of raw emotion.

This production guarantees an experience that will leave a lasting impression, etching its eerie narrative deep within your mind. As the lights dim and the chilling story unfolds at the Athens Theatre from September 22nd to October 15th, be prepared to confront your deepest fears and witness the descent into a world where the boundary between reality and nightmare blurs into a bone-chilling symphony of terror.

For tickets and more information, please Click Here or phone the Box Office at 386-736-1500.

Pictures courtesy of Mike Kitaif and The Studio Creative Group.




