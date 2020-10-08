UGLY LIES THE BONE Now Open At Garden Theatre

In this new work by Lindsey Ferrentino, a war veteran struggles with her physical and emotional scars as she returns home.

Ugly Lies the Bone is a powerful new work that showcases the struggles of a dying town, a broken family, and a shattered veteran trying to put her life back together after returning from combat. As Jess' world continues to crumble, can virtual reality therapy help her pain? Directed by Trudy Bruner, Ugly Lies the Bone brings Garden audiences a glimpse of the issues that many veterans face when returning home. The production runs live on the Garden Theatre stage October 7 - 18, 2020.

The production includes Scenic Design by Shawn Boyle*, Lighting Design by Erin Miner, Costume Design by Eryn Brooks Brewer, Makeup Design by Alan Ostrander, and Sound Design by Anthony Narciso*. The Stage Manager is Sherri Cox.

*Member, United Scenic Artists

The cast features Tricia Jane Wiles as Jess, Clare Lopez as Kacie, Eddie Ortega as Stevie, Zack Roundy as Kelvin, and Robin Proett Olson as Voice / Mom. Newly discharged soldier Jess returns to her Florida hometown after three grueling tours of Afghanistan. She brings with her not only vivid memories of the war, but painful burns that have left her physically and emotionally scarred. Through the use of virtual reality therapy, Jess builds a breathtaking new world where she can escape from the pain, and begins to restore her relationships, her life, and eventually herself. Tickets: $30 - $35, with discounts available for seniors, youth, and military. Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount on tickets and should call 407-877-4736 ext. 208 or email groupsales@gardentheatre.org

Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, or online at gardentheatre.org

