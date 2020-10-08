UGLY LIES THE BONE Now Open At Garden Theatre
In this new work by Lindsey Ferrentino, a war veteran struggles with her physical and emotional scars as she returns home.
Ugly Lies the Bone is a powerful new work that showcases the struggles of a dying town, a broken family, and a shattered veteran trying to put her life back together after returning from combat. As Jess' world continues to crumble, can virtual reality therapy help her pain? Directed by Trudy Bruner, Ugly Lies the Bone brings Garden audiences a glimpse of the issues that many veterans face when returning home. The production runs live on the Garden Theatre stage October 7 - 18, 2020.
The production includes Scenic Design by Shawn Boyle*, Lighting Design by Erin Miner, Costume Design by Eryn Brooks Brewer, Makeup Design by Alan Ostrander, and Sound Design by Anthony Narciso*. The Stage Manager is Sherri Cox.
*Member, United Scenic Artists